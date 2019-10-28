Who Can Use Background Checks?

A background check is a process where people can easily look up the criminal records, financial records, employment history, education history and more of a certain individual. By doing these checks you can easily ensure whether that person is truthful about their CV or even if they have been simply a truthful friend.

A lot of people also use these background checks to find old friends or and old lost love. If you have been moved to another country or state as a child and have lost communication with your best friend, using a background check is the best way you can find your friend and what they have been up to. You can also use background checks as an employer. A lot of businesses use this to make sure that the people they are employing are telling the truth in their CV and to ensure that they do not have any criminals records that could damage the reputation of their brand.

Background checks have a use for almost everyone, so if you plan to use one, here are some of the ways you can benefit from it.

Reduces company risk and increases the quality of employees.

In a recent study, at least 70 percent of businesses have reported that after they have started utilizing background screening they have seen an impressive improvement in the quality of hire. Instead of spending time, people and resources on the hundreds or even thousands of resumes that can show up on your desk, you can easily check online whether there is any false information on the resume. The study also shows that 65 percent of the respondents claim that they have found false information in at least 10 percent of their resumes.

If an applicant decides to spread misinformation about his education history, diplomas certificates, employment history, and criminal history, not only it could result in an effort spent on a bad hire, but it could also be a potential risk to the company’s financial or legal status. This is why we recommend to every business out there to do proper and extensive background screening so they can easily avoid applicants that try to use false information on their resumes. Avoiding these applicants can result in reduced costs for the company.

Increase safety in your offices

The same study shows that 40 percent of the respondents on the survey have increased their office safety and security just by using background checks. Additionally, 20 percent of employers from that study has found out that by using background checks they managed to reduce their office theft by about 25 percent. Fifteen percent of those employers also believe they have considerably reduced their office accident and ten percent claim that office violence was also reduced.

In other words, while using background checks does not have downsides, it has surely proven itself that it can bring many benefits to a business or even individuals. If you are an employer, doing extensive background checks will save you time and increase the quality of your hire.