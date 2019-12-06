Who Are the Richest Cryptocurrency Investors?

Cryptocurrencies are the new way of transferring money that’s nothing like any other systems humankind came across before it. This is digital money that is free of any possible taxes and people can transfer money and be anonymous at the same time. The best-known cryptocurrency is Bitcoin. As of September 2019, its market capitalization touched $180 billion. In early, the value of one Bitcoin was just below $20,000. Now it revolves around $10,000.

Not only that it is best-known, but it’s also the one that has the highest value. Since it was launched back in 2009, literally billions of virtual dollars were up for grabs. It was only natural that this represented some kind of a game-changer. Some people even started making their own cryptocurrency communities. If you are interested in finding out more about them, you should definitely check out BitcoinEras.

Due to cryptocurrency value being unproductive, talking about the wealth accumulated by the people who invested in Bitcoin is pretty hard. However, we can freely talk about some of the people who are known as Bitcoin investors who made a significant profit from their investment in this popular digital currency. Naturally, the first time, nobody was able to know how it’s going to end, but in the end, their risk paid up.

Today, people recognized how profitable could investing in digital currencies can be if you make some smart moves. This was especially true after the Bitcoin exploded. Now, we are going to present you with the richest investors who profited from the rise of digital currencies. Without wasting your valuable time further, our dear reader, let us begin.

Satoshi Nakamoto

Bitcoin’s appearance and disruption of the world’s financial market were as controversial as the man who created it. His real name and identity are not known. He is known to the public under his pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Basically, it’s not known if this is one person or a group of people that worked on Bitcoin. There are several people that are candidates for being Satoshi Nakamoto, but none of them can’t prove it fully.

In 2013, there was an article written by Sergio Lerner who talked about the estimated number of Bitcoins that belong to its creator. He talked about 5% of the total supply. The estimated number is around 100 million. According to another research that was done by Bitmex, Satoshi has between 600k and 700k bitcoins. Anyway, its not important how many bitcoins he has, this guy is one of the richest people in the world.

Michael Novogratz

Now, we are talking about a billionaire who invested around 30% of his wealth in many different cryptocurrencies. As you probably know, this was Michael Novogratz. He started investing back in 2015, and recently he stated that he has around $500 million in cryptocurrencies. Also, he has $150 million of his own wealth. He became even more rich with the growth of Bitcoin’s price. Generally, about 20% of his net worth is in Ethereum and Bitcoin. As of February 2018, his crypto net worth was between $700 million to $1 billion.

Barry Silbert

CEO of Digital Currency Group, Barry Silbert, leads the company that has the task of accelerating the expansion of the world’s financial system. To be more precise, they are focusing on developing and supporting blockchain and Bitcoin companies around the world. Recently, they acquired CoinDesk, which is the main source of news surrounding Bitcoin.

Over the years, the company invested in more than a hundred cryptocurrency-related companies. Today, it is the leader in the world of digital currencies. Barry Silbert was given a nickname “The King of Crypto”. His company is also an owner of Genesis, a digital currencies trading firm, and Grayscale, a company that mainly invests in digital currencies.

Blythe Masters

Blythe Masters used to be a managing director at J.P. Morgan Chase. Today, she is the CEO of DAH, digital asset holdings. This is a company that creates encryption-based processing tools that improves security, settlement speed, efficiency, compliance. They have especially collaborated with Bitcoin. Last May, Google Cloud, and DAH formed something that looks like a lucrative partnership.

Masters’ personal digital currency wealth is not known. However, we can see that her company frequently collaborates with companies that support blockchain. Furthermore, you’ll be surprised that she became the CEO of her company when she was only 28 years old. In the last 2018, her company had six offices located on three continents.

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss

The next on this list of ours is a story that is pretty well-known in the public. Winklevoss twins sued Mark Zuckerberg for stealing their idea when he created Facebook. With the money they won the lawsuit, they were able to invest in their venture capital projects and more importantly, Bitcoin. According to Bloomberg, their wealth in cryptocurrencies is around $1.5 billion. Furthermore, they are the owners of Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange. They became the first Bitcoin millionaires back in 2017.

According to them, they are owning 1% of the total amount of Bitcoins in circulation. Also, they devised a system of their own used for storing their private keys for assets. After their success at the cryptocurrency market, they started creating an ecosystem that can attract future investors and day traders for this digital currency. This was the reason they created and launched Gemini.

Dan Morehead

Dan Morehead is the creator of Pantera Capital. This is the first investment focused on digital currencies in the world. His first crypto fund was created in 2013 and in 2018 it became one of the biggest institutional owners of digital currencies in the world. Since they start investing in cryptocurrencies, they have more than 24,000% return on their investments.

They have both direct and indirect investment in cryptocurrencies through investments companies, funds, and exchanges. Before he established Pantera Capital, he was also a CFO at Tiger Management. Today, he has a place on the board of Bitstamp, a trading exchange that’s used frequently by CME for spot price input.