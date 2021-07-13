Which Stage of Drug Rehab is the Hardest?

Drug addiction can affect people of all ages from every walk of life, and it can cause many setbacks with health, work and relationships. It isn’t always easy to know where to turn to for advice, but some incredible people and services can help. Follow this site and helping people to overcome their addiction, and if you have been looking into the rehab process, you may be feeling a little overwhelmed.

In this article, we will look at the different stages of rehab and give some advice on how to overcome common difficulties.

Deciding to make a change

The first and most crucial step on a journey to a drug-free future is recognising your addiction and deciding to change your life. For many people, this is the hardest step of all because many drugs are incredibly addictive, and it can be so difficult to consider giving them up. The important thing to do is focus on all of the ways your life will change for the better if you can overcome your addiction. Keep those positives in mind whenever an obstacle to recovery pops up, and they will help you through every stage of the rehab process.

Reaching out for help

Once you have decided to make a positive change in your life, the next thing you will need to do is to seek the help you need. You may want to open up to loved ones first or speak to professional addiction treatment services. Reaching out to loved ones can be particularly hard because relationships may have been strained due to drug use, and you may need to be honest about things that you had previously kept hidden or lied about. Nobody wants to upset their loved ones, but your friends and family members will be happy that you want to get treatment if you are open and honest.

Choosing the best rehab

There are various rehab options to consider, and your first decision is whether to undergo rehab through the NHS or get treatment through a private addiction treatment centre. Private services offer various benefits; they provide a range of therapy options, have comprehensive aftercare programmes and enable you to stay in the clinic as a resident. One useful resource to help compare different clinics are the unbiased ratings given to health and social care services by the Care Quality Commission. These ratings can help you compare rehab centres based on various criteria such as therapies offered, quality of accommodation, and staff numbers.

Undergoing detox

Detox is a period of abstaining from drugs in a safe and controlled environment so that you can begin addiction therapy without harmful influences. This can be an arduous process, with some people experiencing severe withdrawal systems like extreme nausea, hallucinations and seizures.

You should always detox under the guidance of a doctor or another medical professional because these severe withdrawal symptoms can be dangerous. Medical professionals will supervise your detox and give you any medication you need to keep you safe and comfortable. If you are feeling anxious about detox, just remember that most people’s withdrawal symptoms subside within a few days and that after that, once all the drugs are out of your system, you can get started with your therapy.

Dealing with cravings

Both during rehab and possibly for some time afterwards, you are likely to experience occasional cravings. This is incredibly common, and not giving in to the cravings is a challenge for everyone serious about recovery. Many rehab treatments include aftercare programmes to help prevent future relapses. You can also join a local support group where you will be able to meet a whole community of people who are experiencing the same cravings as you and who may have some advice you can follow. Some people exercise when their cravings hit, treat themselves to a day out, or try to quiet their mind through meditation.

Deciding to undergo drug rehab takes enormous courage, but you may still be feeling apprehensive about what it entails. Remember that the professional team at your rehab centre will be able to guide and assist you through every stage of the process and give you the best possible chance of making a full and lasting recovery.

Trusting your own Judgement

Despite the best intentions and all the advice in the world, the best option you have is to learn to trust your own knowing. We all go to professional services, find help and or go to someone we think knows better than ourselves, and at times it may be the case that your own wisdom points you in this direction. But find someone who helps you start to see how this works, that it is always there and available to you while making decisions like where to go to rehab or what sort of rehab treatment is best for you.

Over time we have become accustomed to not listening to our intuition and what has happened is that we have lost touch with that which is innate, we are born with. The good news is, that cannot be lost, it’s a little bit like turning down the volume on the radio station, it’s still there in the background, you can’t hear it so well, but if you want, at any point, you can tune in to the words again.

Addiction treatment is a great way to give yourself a break from your own thinking, from your own created reality that you are living in and sometimes people really do need that break from society and people. While some of the stages may be hard to pass through, always remember the end goal and why you are doing it, what you hope to get out of it and more importantly your own wisdom that brought you to this place of getting help. Your own thinking mind will find ways that make stages of rehab look hard, but truth is, anyone can pass through this and have a great life.