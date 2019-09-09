What do the Colors on Signs Stand For

The function of colours and facade sign is to attract attention to places, objects or situations that may cause accidents or cause health risks, as well as indicate the location of devices or equipment that are important from the point of view of security.

The standardization of facade signs and colours serves to avoid, as far as possible, the use of words in safety signage. These are necessary due to international trade as well as the appearance of workgroups that do not have a common language or that move from one establishment to another.

General definitions

Security colour: For the purpose of security colour of specific characteristics to which a defined meaning is assigned.

Safety symbol: Graphical representation that is used in facade sign.

Safety signal: That which, by combining a geometric shape, a color, and a symbol, gives a specific indication related to safety. The safety signal may include a text (words, letters or figures) intended to clarify its meaning and scope.

Supplementary signal: One that has only one text, intended to complete, if necessary, the information provided by a security signal.

Application of the colours

The application of safety colours is made directly on objects, parts of buildings, elements of machines, equipment or devices, the applicable colours are as follows:

RED: The red colon denotes stop or prohibition and also identifies the elements against fire. It is used to indicate emergency stop devices or safety-related devices whose use is prohibited under normal circumstances, for example:

* Alarm buttons.

* Buttons, push-button or emergency stop levers.

* Buttons or lever that activate fire safety system (sprinklers, injection of extinguishing gas, etc.).

It is also used to indicate the location of fire fighting equipment such as:

* Fire extinguisher.

* Buckets or containers for sand or extinguishing powder.

* Niches, hydrants or sleeve supports.

* Blanket boxes.

YELLOW COLOUR: It will be used alone or in combination with black bands, of equal width, inclined 45º from the horizontal to indicate caution or warn about risks in:

* Parts of machines that can hit, cut, electrocute or otherwise damage; It will also be used to emphasize these risks in case of removing the protections or covers and also to indicate the limits of stroke of moving parts.

* Interior or edges of doors or covers that must remain normally closed, for example, covers of key boxes, fuses or electrical connections, contact of the frame of the closed doors (the door of the staircase and the antechamber of the elevator against fire), of floor or inspection covers.

* Slopes that may cause falls, for example first and last flight of stairs, platform edges, pits, etc.

* Barriers or fences, railings, pillars, posts, projecting parts of facilities or artifact that extend within the areas of normal passages and that can be hit or hit.

* Outgoing parts of construction equipment or material movement (bumpers, feathers), bulldozers, tractors, cranes, self-erecting foxes, etc.).

GREEN COLOUR

The green colour denotes a safe condition. It is used in general safety elements, except fire, for example in:

* Access doors to first aid rooms.

* Emergency doors or exits.

* First aid kits.

* Cabinets with security elements.

* Cabinets with personal protection elements.

* Stretchers.

* Safety showers.

* Eyewash, etc.

BLUE COLOUR

The blue colour denotes obligation. It applies to those parts of artifacts whose removal or actuation implies the obligation to proceed with caution, for example:

* Electric panel tops.

* Gearbox covers.

* Rig and machine command boxes.

* Use of personal protective equipment, etc.