It’s summertime and the weather is hot, but that doesn’t mean people can’t go to Las Vegas and bet a few bucks.

But the great thing about the internet is that it allows you to research your options before you even take a step into one such establishment.

So without further ado, we’re going to tell you which casino game is the best, and what are the better ones to play in general.

Table Games Give You the Best Chances

A lot of people don’t understand how the entire establishment plays out and they certainly don’t understand the odds of each game. But according to most experts in the business, table games give you the best chances of doing well and maybe going out with some pretty good winnings.

This point is further enhanced by the fact that people are scared of cards and the fact that their money relies on the dealer giving you a good round.

But all of these people are doing themselves a disservice because there is nothing to be scared of cards.

1. Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the oldest card games besides poker. It’s the card game that we’re so used to seeing in old movies or cowboy TV shows. Every casino has a blackjack table, and some have dozens. Blackjack is very popular because it gives you the best odds of winning.

According to AlliveCasinos, Blackjack has a house edge of just one percent, and you’re playing against the dealer and not some random pro with a hoodie and sunglasses on.

Furthermore, blackjack is so easy to learn and master and all it takes is for you to beat the dealer with a number that doesn’t exceed 21.

In most establishments, the dealer can even help you out and teach you the game if the establishment is not that full of people. So blackjack definitely is one of the best casino games.

2. Craps

Moving on from Blackjack and onto a game where your odds of winning are close to 50-50.

Craps can intimidate beginners and people who know nothing about it at first. But as you play a few rounds, all of those boxes on the table start to lose their intimidation tactics and reason starts to creep in. In craps, you’re really playing against the dice roll and that’s why this game is very popular.

3. Roulette

Onto the third and final best game – Roulette. Roulette is the type of game if you’re a number’s person. In Roulette, the dealer spins the ball and it falls to a number. Before the dealer spins the ball, you have to place your bet on a variety of bets. You can play the number, the color if the number is odd or even, and more. The roulette wheel has 35 numbers, 0 and 00 (American Roulette) and if you manage to guess a number, your odds are 35 to 1. There are definitely more options than just guessing a number, and you can even combine numbers, play columns, low/high, red/black, etc. The options are limitless

Bonus: Which is the Worst Game?

Many experts predict that the worst games to play in a casino are the slot machines and the wheel of fortune. Both games come with a house edge of 10% or more and thus the reason why they have such low odds. But that’s not to say that eighter of these two can’t win you lots of money.