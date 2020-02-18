Startup Tips: What’s Important in Planning a Budget In 2020?

Budgeting is the last thing you want to do. But the inability to plan finances means that you are unknowingly leading a project to death. Business budgeting is one of the powerful financial tools. Maintaining an excellent short-term and long-term financial plan allows you to take control of your cash flow and increase ROI in several times. The best financial budget includes both a short, monthly drawing for a year, and a long-term, quarterly, at least three years plan, which is used for financial statements.

Many financial budgets are only a profit and loss statement plan. That’s why it is essential to have both a profit and loss statement. That is done to take into account potential cash needs. For example, if you plan to purchase equipment soon, you need to calculate this and indicate it in advance. The profit and loss statement narrows your view of the business because it allows us to thoroughly analyze the impact of potential costs on the financial prospects of the project.

What’s Important Here?

At the launch stage, you need to answer these questions:

How much can I sell for a year?

How will sales grow in the future?

How often will the products or services be sold?

How much is the product expected to cost? How much inventory will you need?

What will be the operating costs?

How many employees will you need? What salary will they have?

How much will it cost to rent a room/office?

What equipment will be required to start a business? Will there be additional equipment requirements in subsequent years?

What will be the cost of goods and their market price?

Many programs on the Internet can help you calculate everything without a headache. However, it is you who predicts expenses and plan potential financial investments, so prepare everything in advance!

Budget Calculation Algorithm

First of all, you need to create a plan for the next year by month. Sales will be critical because they are used to calculate net profit and help determine operating expenses. When deciding which part of a product or service you can sell, study your market, competition, potential demand, and economic conditions. For the cost of goods sold, it will be necessary to calculate the actual costs associated with the production of each product — all should be calculated in percent.

What is Included in Operating Expenses?

That is advertising, debt repayment, insurance, etc. In the financial sheet, break down resources into categories. For example, a clothing manufacturer has raw materials, work in progress, and finished products. You should do this every month for the first 12 months. For the budget for the first year of business operation, seasonality factors must be taken into account. For example, most sellers have good deals from October to December. Make sure to cover it in a sheet as well.

What Does It Give to You?

It is essential to prepare income budgets, then a balance sheet, and then cash flow only. You are to know the net profit indicator. Calculate income for the quarter and year, taking into account the number of planned sales and revenue from them to understand at what stage the business will achieve self-sufficiency, and how much it will earn.

Benefits Of Planning a Budget

Many times, companies make spending decisions, according to elucubrations, hunches, or the sole discretion of the manager or partners. These thoughts are not always part of a thorough knowledge of the data, simply because there is no complete, reliable, and accurate information about what works and what does not.

Companies that have business management software have been accumulating data for years. You can observe with relative ease what results in your investment decisions have yielded, how your business is structured, and in what strategic lines the company is moving.

Planning the budget of our company helps us to rationalize, contrast, and monitor the expenses derived from our business strategy. Among other benefits, planning budgets allows you to:

1. Cost control

Spending decisions will not be taken impulsively without prior analysis. That is something that could reduce the benefits of the company, so the establishment of a plan should be a priority to be clear where we are going.

It is not about selling at all costs, but about selling for profit. In this sense, expenses should be accounted for and analyzed according to their relevance and influence on the final result.

2. Liquidity control

If budget planning is carried out and complied with, we will also have more precise control of liquidity. We will not generate treasury problems as a result of pilgrim decision-making, based on sudden changes in strategy or improvement attempts that would call into question the company’s strategy.

For a strategy to pay off, a period, means, metrics, and analysis tools must be granted to see its success. Incurring in new expenses depending on the liquidity that there is at that moment leads the company to generate treasury problems.

3. Maximization of Benefits

When a budget is allocated to the areas that work best, efficiency and profit maximization are being sought. Unplanned expenses should try to be reduced to the maximum so that they do not reduce the benefit of investments that have already proven to be favorable for the company’s growth.

New investment expenses usually also pose a higher risk and possibility of failure. Although we must never stop innovating, or seek new opportunities, everything must be done without compromising the progress and growth of the business in what has proven useful and generate an exponential benefit.

4. Knowledge of your Investment Structure

How much does your company spend on advertising? What benefits do you get from advertising? Many companies do not have tools, nor measurement systems to analyze the return on investment, nor do they know how the financing is structured, or if that structure is the most appropriate.

That is because, in many cases, especially SMEs, they do not analyze in depth their investment structure or the effectiveness of their investments. This absence of control mechanisms is only set in motion at a time when the company is experiencing losses. However, when profits are made, companies tend to relax and forget the importance of analysis.

Maybe it would be convenient to reduce investment in one area and increase it in another. Or vice versa. The point is that if it is not studied and analyzed, it is impossible to make that decision so that the company may no longer be making money. The expense would thus have a higher weight in the company’s income statement.

5. More Significant Stability for your Business

When you know how much you spend, what expenses are planned, and when it is possible to spend, you are giving your company more significant stability.

That also allows you to delay decision making over time. Instead of impulsively deciding if you are going to invest in an area or not, you can devote the necessary time to study the market and know if you have the tools required to be able to do it successfully.