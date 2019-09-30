What You Should Know About Online Pokies

With so many different Pokie machines and games available online, you might get overwhelmed by the number of games available for you and the different structures found in each Pokie machine or game. Hence, in this article, you will be able to read about how Pokies work, as well as some answers to frequently asked questions about these online games.

How Pokies Work

Pokie machines are both exciting and fun to play and each one that you come across will give you a chance of winning and with most Pokie machine, they also provide bonus features and bonus games. You can trigger those bonus features as you play and you might also win a large amount of money when doing so. But, if you are new to the Pokie world and have little or no understanding of how these games work, the text below will help you understand it better. Of course, there are a lot of regulations and laws when it comes to what can and cannot a Pokie machine do and other things that you might not know about them. Let’s take a closer look:

1. How do Pokie Games Decide Who Wins?

This is one thing that a lot of players ask themselves. Each machine has a random number generator and this generator is what determines if a spin you play will be a winning or losing one. When you click on the spin button, the machine will at that moment decide if your spin is a winning one or not.

2. What is a Hot and Cold Pokie Machine?

When a Pokie is referred to as “hot” it means that it pays out more money than it should – given the payout percentage and the law of averages. And when it is referred to as “cold”, it is paying out less than it should, based on the payout percentage and the law of averages.

3. What is a Good Strategy for Beating these machines?

According to the experts from KingPokies, there is no proven winning strategy that will work with these games. As previously mentioned, these machines use a random number generator, meaning that you cannot really predict the pattern from spins. However, one way that you could increase the chances of winning is to play the maximum number of lines, playing on machines that have a higher payout percentage, as well as playing more often.

4. Is it Always Random?

Yes, each spin on a Pokie machine is completely random. It is as possible for you to win a jackpot the very next spin after it has already been won, as you are on spinning a year after the jackpot was last won. Hence, it is entirely random.

5. Will you Always be Guaranteed a Win?

Since each spin is different and random, a win is never guaranteed. You are not even guaranteed to win if you play one, twenty, or one hundred spins of the same game. But, the more spins you have, the more likely you will win.

Conclusion

Now that you know how these Pokie machines work, do not waste your time and try out some of the Pokie games. Who knows, maybe you will be lucky enough to win the jackpot in the first few spins.