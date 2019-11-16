What You Should Know About Blackjack And Its Bonuses

If you are not quite familiar with the blackjack world, you will first need to know that it is the most played table game out there. It is available in all brick-and-mortar, as well as most online ones. The acceptable variations and the low house edge is what makes it perfect for playing bonuses when permitted. If you want to dive into the blackjack universe, this article will help you learn about the basic rules and the bonuses available when you play this card game. Let’s take a closer look:

The Rules

The rounds played are scored based on the values of your cards. For instance, if you get a 2, 3, and 4, your score will be calculated by summing up the number, hence, you will get 2+3+4, which equals 9. Each face card is valued at 10, and the aces are valued at either 1 or 11. So, an 7 or an ace could be calculated as either 8 or 18. Your objective in a blackjack round is to get the biggest card sum, however, the maximum you should have is 21. If you have a sum that goes beyond the limit, your hand will become a bust and if it is a bust, you will need to say goodbye to your bet.

If you get a 2-card 21, you will get what is commonly known as the “blackjack”. It is the highest sum and the most powerful hand you can get, and if you receive one, you will get a nice bonus. Blackjacks pay 3:2, while other winning hands pay 1:1. After you place your wager, you and the dealer will both get 2 cards. The dealer will need to place one of his cards facing up and by following the traditional rules, if he draws a card that is worth 10 points or an ace, they will try to get a blackjack. But, if he or she has an ace facing up, you can buy the so-called “insurance” against them winning a blackjack. The round will end if the dealer gets a blackjack, but if not, then you will have to decide on how you will play the round. The options include:

1. Stand – requires you to keep all the cards in your hand and end the round.

2. Hit – require you to take another card until you reach 21 or until you get a bust.

3. Double – requires you to double your wager and draw another card. After you draw the third card, the round ends.

4. Split – if you get two cards that are valued the same, you can choose to split them into each hand. Your bet will double to make a bet for hand, and after you split them, you will get another card for each hand to form a 2-card hand. If you have 2 aces, the round will end after you draw the second card. If you choose to split once again, then you will need to decide whether you will stand, double, or hit during the remaining rounds.

The Bonuses

One of the most common reasons why people love playing this card game online is the wide range of bonuses offered. The way you can get every bonus will depend on the reward you are looking to get. For instance, if you want to get a sign-up bonus, you might be required to deposit an amount or wager the bonus amount several times. There are also the so-called deposit bonuses that are offered after the sign-up bonus and although it is smaller, it will have wagering conditions that are less complicated. If you want to learn more about the best blackjack bonus offers you can get for playing this game, check out blackjacksites.info.

Conclusion

As you can see, blackjack is not that difficult to play. Hence, if you are eager to try it out, do not waste any more time and start searching for a casino where you can enjoy playing blackjack, as well as receive bonuses for playing.