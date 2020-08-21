What You Can Buy With Cryptocurrencies in 2020

Bitcoin is considered to be mostly used by investors to trade on various exchanges. The fact is, there are many products and services that you can buy with Bitcoin but we urge you to think long and hard before you do.

In 2010 Laszlo Hanyecz made the historic, first purchase with Bitcoin. He ordered two pizzas from a local Jacksonville, FL “Papa Jones” restaurant and paid 10,000BTC. Back then 1 Bitcoin was worth $0.008; today 1 Bitcoin is $9,500, which means he paid for pizzas $95 million in today’s’ money. This is exactly the reason why you should think twice before your purchase with Bitcoin.

More and more retailers accept BTC as a form of payment every day. Some have been around for a long time, while others shied away from it up until recently. The reason behind it is that they were not sure where and how to use the digital currency. Here’s the list of some that will gladly take Bitcoin instead of the traditional payment.

Real Estate

Cryptocurrency can now be used to buy a house or commercial land, or any kind of property for that matter. It has become common to put down payments in Bitcoin, and take the loan for the remaining amount. Banks and real estate developers have started accepting cryptocurrencies in recent years and they couldn’t be happier.

Gift cards

The most common way of giving presents to someone is to buy them gift cards. So, online, as well as traditional retailers started selling them for Bitcoin. Since then, many people began using their satoshis for purchases.

Food

Fast food restaurants started accepting Bitcoin, from KFC, Subway, Burger King, etc. Delivery guys can take cryptocurrencies as well, but most people still like to order and pay online for their food. Some are still on the fence regarding this form of payment, but more and more food joints and major franchising are willing to take their chance.

Cars

Dealers across the United States began accepting digital coins instead of credit cards. However, the vast majority of people are still attached to the good old ways of payment, and use the traditional bank transfers for such purchases. However, super-expensive cars are usually purchased by Bitcoins since their owners are often times investors that got rich trading on the open market of cryptocurrencies.

Airplane tickets

The practice of using cryptocurrency to book flights have been around for quite a while. Many spent their Bitcoins on first-class tickets. In the beginning, it was available for one-way trips, but today airliners began accepting coins for roundtrips as well as all the airport services and purchases.

Cab

You can pay your taxi ride with Bitcoin if you like. It’s probably going to be just a couple of satoshis, but still, is you choose so, you can. Is it a smart way to spend your coins? Probably not, since there are better ways to invest and trade.

Medicine

Pharmaceutical companies decided to keep up with the latest technologies, so they started accepting cryptocurrencies as a way of payment. Since some medicines are very expensive, you can use it to partially pay for it, and purchase the rest in real money. Pharma’s have become very flexible, and since the value of the Bitcoin is likely to go up, they will be happy to make even more profits in time.

Home goods

Many retailers, big and small, started accepting Bitcoin. Customers can now use their coins to buy everything from furniture, appliances, vacuum cleaners, toasters, and so on. Literally, everything can be bought with cryptos.

Luxury items

As with the pricey cars, luxury goods are often purchased by the people who trade with cryptocurrencies. When we say luxury, we don’t mean couture bags and shoes. Traders who have experience in investing, so these goods that they purchase are also going to gain value over time. For example, buying gold with Bitcoin is a smart investment, since both are going to be worth more over time. On more investing tips go to bitcoin-pro.live.

Online gambling

It’s not exactly the purchase but many people consider it to be an investment. A high-risk investment, but the one all the same. So, online casinos began taking Bitcoin, happily rubbing their hands. If you lose $100 today, let’s say, in a year you’ll realize that you actually lost $150. If you win, you’ll be a big-time winner, since your awarded coins are going to rise in value over time. So, in case you’re winning, leave the casino right away.

Clothes

The fashion industry saw the opportunity to invest in Bitcoin by letting its customers pay for high-end clothes. Online platforms that offer you to pay in coins for the latest fashion gimmicks started popping up all over the Internet. Everyone was pleased with this, retailers, fashion designers, and customers.

Jewelry

Luxurious watches like Rolex aa well as the super expensive jewelry can be bought using cryptocurrencies. It became a form of the prestige for people who got rich investing in crypto markets years ago, to validate their smart decisions and show the world how digital coins are the future of trading. World-famous jewelers started accepting Bitcoin and other cryptos since there were so many people willing to pay using them. Win-win.

Cryptocurrencies

This would be a smart purchase. Buy, or we should say rather invest in other digital coins. If you do proper research you can profit enormously in a few years down the road. Maybe it’s not a traditional purchase or something that you had in mind, but you should at least consider it. The value of the coins, legitimate ones, are only going to rise, and there is no way that it’s going to depreciate even with all the fluctuations on the market. Experienced investors save their coins, and don’t splurge their cryptocurrencies on expensive cars and clothes. You can spend a bit, just for fun mostly, however, try to play smart and save the majority in your e-wallet. No one knows how much the value is going to go up, it might be that it has reaches its top, but if not, you can only collect more real money by saving the digital one.