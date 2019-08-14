What to Wear to Look Smart and Stylish?

Looking smart and stylish at all times can seem like an impossible task, when in fact, it isn’t. There are a few guidelines to keep in mind, but once you get enough practice with them, they’ll become second nature.

For starters, try to have a few dressier options that are versatile, and which you can accessorize in a number of different ways. Many individuals feel tempted to purchase clothing just for one event, whether it’s plus size dresses for weddings, or for Christmas parties. Not only does this result in a big waste of money, but it also usually means you’re going to purchase a piece that’s very trendy at the moment, but which will go out of style soon. To avoid this, go for classic, timeless pieces. Check out chescadirect.co.uk for inspiration.

In the same line of thought, avoid purchasing pieces that don’t suit you. Whether they’re trendy at the moment, or they’re on an incredible sale, this is not a reason for you to add them to your collection. When you’re wearing pieces that don’t work well with your style, you’re going to feel uncomfortable, which won’t result in you looking stylish, even though the pieces taken on their own may very well be. Stick to clothing that represents who you are.

If you’re feeling like you’re in a style rut, and have this incredible urge to throw out everything you own and go on a shopping spree, try to avoid falling for it, as this will surely result in you making at least a few purchases you’ll regret down the line. Instead, keep an eye out for pieces that you love.

Essentially, looking stylish is more about how you feel wearing certain pieces, than about the pieces themselves. Stick with what feels right for you, and you’re going to crush it.