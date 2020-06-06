What to Look for When Purchasing your Starter Home

As the proverbial saying goes, “there is no place like home.” Your home is your haven, where you will make life-long memories. Purchasing your first home is a significant milestone in your life. For most people, buying a home is the single, most significant investment that they will make in their lives. It can be a daunting and terrifying task but need not be. It ultimately should be an exciting and joyous one. This article will discuss some key factors to consider when buying your first home.

Use a Reputable Agent

Having the right agent to assist you is essential. Find a professional and well established real estate agent such as KrilovaGroup.com. Your agent will provide invaluable services. An estate agent brings prospective buyers and sellers of property together and facilitates the closure of an agreement in return for a commission.

They help guide you throughout the financing part of buying a house and have a high handle of the housing market. They always keep a lookout for any newly listed homes that are suited to your needs and that you may love. They will conduct walkthroughs and inform you of any potential problems with the home you consider buying. They will educate and assist you throughout the home buying process. Find an agent who is reputable, honest, and has extensive knowledge of the market.

Know your Budget

One of the first steps in buying a home is determining what you can afford. You need to know what you are comfortable with paying every month. Remember to factor in the other costs associated with homeownership, such as home insurance, property taxes, maintenance, and utilities. Home loan calculators are available on many banking sites. They will give you an idea of how much you can borrow and what it will cost to repay every month.

Determine your Credit Score

The higher your credit score, the better. Credit scores indicate your history of paying back debts to entities that loan you money. A good credit score will almost always qualify you for the best interest rates, and you will pay lower finance charges on loans and credit card balances.

The less money you pay in interest, the faster you will pay off your debt, and the more money you will have available for other expenses. You can quickly determine your credit score on the internet with many free credit scoring sites available.

Get an Approved Home Loan

For most of us, it is not financially possible to pay for the property in cash. This is where the advantage and necessity of getting a home loan becomes a suitable solution. A loan enables you to borrow the necessary amount of money to pay for the property. The bank will forward the funds for the transaction, and you will pay them back in monthly installments, usually over several years.

Banks have different criteria for approving home loans, but they are all interested in general aspects such as: do you have stable income or employment? Is your credit score favorable? Are you able to repay the loan in monthly installments? What is your overall debt situation? To get the best possible deal on a home loan, consult with several different banks. Choose the one that offers you the best deal in terms of installment payment requirements and interest rates.

Decide on the Type of Home

You should then decide on the type of home you would like. It must suit your needs. It is pointless buying a small one-bedroom flat, for example, if you plan on having a family soon. Plan on how many rooms you need and how you will utilize them. Can you afford to furnish the home and cover the costs of maintenance, water, electricity, and levies? Would you like to have a garden, a swimming pool and an outdoor shed to store tools, are just some of the considerations.

Know what you are Buying

Thoroughly understand and know the property you are buying. Do research. You may view many homes before you find the right one. Does the house indicate any signs of wear and tear? Is the roof sagging? Do the walls or plaster show any signs of damp, are there any structural cracks on the property?

Consider hiring a home inspection services company before you commit to buying. These companies specialize in assessing the structural condition of homes. Home inspectors look for things such as faulty electrical, gas and plumbing installations. Rotten timber and hazardous materials such as lead-based paints, toxic molds, and asbestos. Water seepage and damp. Consider the additional expenses to fix these undesirable faults and whether you can afford them.

Consider the Location

The location is vitally important in terms of accessibility, security, and value of the property. There are many factors to consider in this regard. Is the property conveniently located concerning your workplace, schools, hospitals, public transport, and malls? If you travel a lot, is it close to airports?

Take into consideration what you would prefer: an older, more established area or a newer one? Do you like the hustle and bustle of a busy city, or do you prefer a quieter area situated more in the countryside?

An essential question to ask, is the location safe? What are the crime statistics for the area? Is it situated in close vicinity to police and fire-fighting services? Is the home located in a closed-off, gated neighborhood, does it have an alarm system or electric fencing?

Spend some time in the areas that appeal to you to get a feel for the city. Visit the area at different times of day to get a whole general idea, such as at nighttime and peak hours of traffic. Remember, the location of your property dramatically increases or decreases its value. It is an important thing to consider in the resale value of your home. If you ever do decide to move, a home in a good location will sell quickly and for a high price.