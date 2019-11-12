What to eat for a stronger beard

If you are looking for a way to somehow magically start growing more beard, unfortunately, you will not find such a way by just eating food. That is a more complicated process than you think. However, if you are looking for a way to enhance the quality of your beard and to give it a healthy look, there are several foods you could start eating daily. These foods can also influence the growth rate of your beard, as suggested by robinsullins.com and also improve its structural integrity with less hair falling, breaking and itching. Just like your body needs vitamins to stay healthy, so does your beard. This is why you must find a nice diet of foods that will keep your beard healthy while being tasty.

Here are some of the things you should eat to get a stronger beard.

Eggs should be in your daily diet

Almost everyone probably knows how to cook an egg one way or another. Some like to boil them, others like to fry them plain or to mix them up with a bunch of other stuff to get a more rich meal. So, if you still haven’t learned how to cook eggs and if you want to get a stronger beard, then you will have to start from now on.

Properly cooking an egg can be a great addition to your diet, healthy for your body and even your beard while also being pretty delicious. Get a bunch of eggs and start experimenting to find out what is the tastiest way to cook them so you can add them to your daily diet.

Meat

A lot of people usually eat meat at least once a day or every other day, however for beard growth, we want to talk about specific meat, beef. Red meat can be a great way to start improving your beard growth and increase its strength. A nicely cooked beef can be a very tasty meal and can provide you with very healthy nutrients that both your beard and body can enjoy.

Peppers

Peppers can be a great addition to any meal, giving a fresh taste to whatever else you combine it with. The great thing about peppers is that they contain a lot of Vitamin-C, which is great for your immune system and to help you maintain the fiber strength of your beard hairs. While their many ways to implement vitamin C into your diet, we think that peppers are one of the tastiest ways.

All kinds of nuts

You probably have heard that nuts can be one of the healthiest things you can consume. It can give you all the right nutrients, especially protein. However, if you are looking to improve your beard growth and its strength, we recommend that you try eating Brazilian nuts. It has a lot of selenium, which can be a great addition to your body and the health of your beard.

Potatoes

Who doesn’t love some freshly fried French fries? Well, we all do, but unfortunately, if you want to see real benefits from this vegetable, you will have to boil it or bake it in the oven.

Freshly squeezed oranges

If you do not want to mess with your current diet, then drinking a glass of freshly squeezed oranges won’t hurt anyone. It is both very tasty and healthy for your beard because of the huge amounts of Vitamin C.