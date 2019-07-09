What to do when an LCD screen breaks?

Although screens are designed to resist the dangers of using them daily, the screens on our smartphones are actually quite fragile. Most laptop and netbook Liquid Crystal Displays or for short LCD are less than a quarter inch thick and the touch screen on our smartphones are even thinner. If twisted, dropped, poked, or hit hard, the screen on any device will likely crack. So, when that happens, what can you do? Let’s take a look:

1. Diagnose the problem

The first thing you should do is to check your warranty. New devices will come with at least one year of warranty and if it is still active, you could contact the manufacturer in order to replace it free of charge or to replace it for a reduced price. Keep in mind that you should not try to repair it by yourself since it will void the warranty.

2. You can try to fix spiderweb cracks or black splotches

Cracks and splotches are signs of physical damage. A monitor or screen at this stage often cannot be repaired and attempting to fix it can cause more harm. However, if the screen is not usable, there is no harm in trying to fix it before you opt for replacing the device. Run a soft cloth or other soft objects over the screen, if you feel broken glass, do not try to fix it. You should replace the monitor instead. You could also buy an LCD scratch repair kit.

3. Replace the display

If you are using an LCD monitor, you should consider purchasing a replacement monitor. This could be less expensive than having new components put in an old monitor. But, if you have a new laptop or another device that is new, buy a replacement LCD display panel and hire an expert to install it.

4. What to do when you bought a new device, but the old one still works

Sometimes, we purchase new devices before we repair the old ones. That TV that cracked a year ago or that phone that still works, but you dropped it and now it has a cracked screen can actually be useful for some people. And those people are businesses that will recycle your old device. If you opt for recycling, the store will pay you for the device and will salvage parts that can be used. This is more economical, environmentally friendly, and morally friendly. Hence, if you do not want to repair it, simply take it to a store and recycle it. For more information, check this.

Conclusion

As you can see, these are the 4 things that you can do if your LCD monitor breaks. Keep in mind that if you try to repair it by yourself, the warranty might not be useful anymore, so before doing anything, check it. Also, if nothing else works and you definitely need a new device, opt for recycling your broken device. It will not only be beneficial for you but for the environment as well. Hence, do not waste any more time and decide what you will do with your cracked screen.