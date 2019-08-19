Social Media platforms feature a wide range of security measures that you can set in case the security of your account gets compromised. Most of these include two-factor authentications, second emails used for recovery, SMS verifiers, and other, similar things. However, if you did not set up any of these security measures, you can still try some other things to recover your Facebook password in case you forgot or lost it. In this article, you will be able to read about the four ways to gain access to your account again. Let’s take a look:

The “Forgot My Password” option

The first and most obvious choice should be the “Forgot My Password” option. After you click on it, you could be asked for some security details that you provided when you first created your account. This process is important and necessary to prove Facebook that the account actually belongs to you and not someone else. If you cannot remember some of these things such as the security question or answers, you can try the second step in this article for retrieving your Facebook account.

Recover Your Password Via Email

When you created your Facebook account, you have been asked to provide an email address that you will use to log into your account. This email can also be used in case something happens to your account. You can use the exact same email address to get a password recovery code that you can then use to change or reset your password.

Recover your Password via Phone Number

If you do not know your email address or if you no longer have access to it either, there is still some hope in recovering your account. You can use the phone number that you have linked to your Facebook account and the support service will send you a code that you can use to reset your password or to create a new one instead of the old one. Keep in mind that if there is an error appearing while you are trying to retrieve the password with this method, it might be that you are putting the incorrect number or that you are making a mistake while typing the number. Make sure that you double-check it and use your country code.

If Nothing Works, Hack your Account by using KeyLogger

If the first three methods do not work, you can opt for using a keylogger. It is a program that records the strokes you make on your keyboard. This should be manually downloaded on the phone or computer that you are using and by having this program, you will be able to instantly get access to your Facebook password. If you want to see some other ways and solutions for retrieving your Facebook password, click here.

Conclusion

Although there are various ways to retrieve your Facebook password, keeping it safe is one of the most important things that you can do. You should always use the security methods to keep your social media accounts safe, avoid scam websites, and never tell your password to anyone, not even someone who is claiming to be support staff.