What Technology Is Used to Prevent Online Gambling?

Online gambling is on the rise. It is one of the fastest-growing industries globally, attracting millions of new players every month. It’s a great thing for passionate gamblers who always want to try out new games and utilize attractive bonus offers.

Today, all it takes is an Internet connection to join casinosterson.com and play casino games for real money. Online gambling gives easy access to everyone who hopes to make a big casino win quickly. But not all countries and regions approve of online casinos.

That’s why they use modern technologies to prevent online gambling. In this post, we’ll tell you what methods are used to make it difficult for players to gamble online.

Common Ways to Stop Online Gambling

Different authorities may use different anti-gambling procedures, but some of them are pretty universal. Here are the most popular ways to prevent users from playing casino games online:

IP blocking

IP blocking is probably the most frequently used and effective method to stop online gambling and restrict access to casino features. If a player’s IP address is on the blacklist, he or she won’t be able to create an account, log in, or play games.

This method is usually used by governments to prevent their citizens from gambling online. For example, China and Singapore have a complete ban on all forms of Internet gambling. There are also some countries where only certain types of gambling are prohibited while others are allowed.

In the United States, for instance, it’s only possible to gamble online in Nevada, New Jersey, and Delaware. Other states are now running the legalization process, but currently, they use IP blocking to prevent their residents from playing in offshore casinos.

Block access to online casino websites

The most common method is to block access to online casinos. This can be done using various technologies, such as firewalls and filters. ISP providers may also be required to block access to gambling websites.

Another way to prevent online gambling is by using special software that blocks access to gambling websites. This software is usually installed on computers that are located in public places, such as libraries or internet cafes. Generally speaking, there are three main ways to block website access:

DNS blocking is a technique used to block access to websites by redirecting requests for those websites to an alternate server.

IP blocking disables access to websites by preventing requests for those websites from reaching the server that hosts them.

URL filtering is a blocking technique that prevents access to websites by scanning for specific keywords or phrases in website addresses.

In each case, the user is prevented from accessing the gambling website even if he or she knows the URL.

Prevent online payments

Another way to stop online gambling is to prevent players from making online payments. This can be done by blocking access to online payment processors or by using special software that prevents players from making deposits.

Some countries, such as Australia, have introduced laws that make it illegal for companies to provide online gambling services to Australians. As a result, many online casinos have stopped accepting players from Australia. In the United States, the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA) was passed in 2006.

This law makes it difficult for players to make deposits at online casinos because it requires banks and other payment providers to confirm the identity of the player and to ensure that the transaction is not being used for gambling purposes.

As you can see, there are various ways to prevent online gambling. Some of them are more effective than others, but all of them make it more difficult for players to gamble online.

How to Bypass Online Gambling Restrictions

If you are a passionate gamer interested in gambling online and placing the first bet, there are a few things you can do to bypass restrictions. These are some of the most interesting casino life hacks a player should know in order to access the games.

VPN is a must

First of all, you can try using a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN allows you to change your IP address and access websites that are otherwise blocked. This is a good option if you want to gamble in a country where online gambling is prohibited.

How does it work? This type of technology creates a secure, encrypted connection between your device and the VPN server. It means that all of your internet traffic will go through the VPN server, thus making it much harder for anyone to follow or spy on your activities.

There are many VPN providers to choose from, but we recommend picking the most popular options that are highly reliable and offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. To use these services, you’ll need to sign up for an account and download the app for your device.

Choose your casino carefully

Another thing you can do is to choose your online casino carefully. There are some casinos that are more lenient when it comes to gambling restrictions. For example, there are casinos that allow players from the United States to play, even though online gambling is prohibited in this country.

You can also try using a casino that doesn’t require players to verify their identity. This means that you’ll be able to gamble anonymously, which is a good option if you don’t want your identity to be revealed.

Use an e-wallet for casino payments

Finally, you can try using an e-wallet service to make deposits and withdrawals. An electronic wallet enables you to store, send, and receive money online. There are many different types of e-wallets out there, but the most popular ones are usually those offered by online banking providers or payment processors.

These typically allow you to top up your e-wallet balance using a variety of methods (e.g. bank transfer, credit/debit card) and then use it to pay for goods and services online or in-store. Popular e-wallets among gamblers include NETELLER and Skrill.

E-wallets are a great way to bypass restrictions because they’re not linked to your bank account or credit/debit card. This means that it’s much more difficult for anyone to track your gambling activities.

Conclusion

There are various ways to prevent online gambling, but some of them are more effective than others. If you want to bypass restrictions, we recommend using a VPN, choosing your casino carefully, and using an e-wallet for casino payments. All of these methods will make it more difficult for anyone to track or spy on your gambling activities.