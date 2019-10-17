What Services Private Investigators Offer?

We used to watch them only in movies, a long time ago. But today, private detectives have become a part of our everyday lives. The police resources are increasingly burdened. Therefore, the need for this type of service has its justification. The scope of this activity is virtually unlimited, and the need for private detectives is growing.

Private Investigators Before And Today

Private Investigation can be managed within the country or abroad. The efficient investigator will become known within his field. His reputation will grow by recommendation. Many of highly-skilled investigators are working with lawyers. Some of them are even included in criminal defense cases or capital punishment. Numerous PI’s work within the insurance companies. Their actions are mostly turned to investigate suspicious insurance billing or claims.

Investigating Adultery

Before the materialization of no-fault divorce, many private detectives were hired to search for the proof of adultery. That way they were establishing firm grounds for divorce litigation. Today they are no legal necessities for collecting evidence of adultery. But still, many spouses still hire investigators for this particular service. Things have gone that far, that even some TV channels broadcast reality-shows that deal with this subject. Still, some of the most common and profitable activities are alimony, child custody, or marital property disagreements.

Investigating “due diligence”

There are also specialized branches in this profession. Some investigators are directed to money issues. For instance, there are investigators who do lengthy audits for a client who’s considering investing money. Some of the clients join investment groups or funds. According to www.ipi-detective.gr, this is where the role of the investigator comes. His task is to secure the client so that he or she doesn’t become a victim of fraud. These actions are called “investigative due diligence”. They are much more known in the twenty-first century. Especially in the public reports of large-scale fraudulent.

Other Varieties

Private Investigators also engaged in other varieties of work. Many investigators are involved in personal deliveries or process documents serving to someone who is in a legal case. One of the most common activities is also the tracing of absconding debtors. Many investigating agencies have specialized in some area of expertise. For instance, some of them are dealing only in tracing debtors, etc.

Some of the agencies have specialized in technical surveillance counter-measures (TSCM). Those actions consider locating and often unwanted forms of surveillance. These services are typically conducted by detectives who had their background in intelligence or executive protection. Some of them are recruited from law enforcement entities. Those are usually the people whose job was connected to the covert installation of eavesdropping devices, etc. Numerous investigators are working as Corporate Investigators. They have specialized in corporate matters, risk managing, internal investigations or computer forensics. PI’s often work as professional witnesses. That means they professionally analyze situations to a court.