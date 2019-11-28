What No One Tells You About Relieving Stress

Whether you’re a student, a stay-at-home dad or an advertising executive, no one is sheltered from the stress storm. In today’s time, the stress level across the world is at an all-time high. In 2019, the Gallup Global Emotions Report surveyed over 150,000 people from over 140 countries regarding their positive and negative experiences. The conclusion? A third said they suffered stress.

This survey is a great representation of the stress people across the world are facing. Stress starts to permeate mental peace and eventually impacts your physical health. Persistent stress over time can prove to be severely damaging for your overall wellbeing. It can compromise your immune system, cause depression, fatigue, high blood pressure and several other health disorders.

From strained personal relationships to work pressure to financial difficulties, there are a number of factors that contribute to everyday stress. More often than not, most of the stress-inducing factors are outside your control. So how can you regulate your stress levels in this unpredictable world?

In this post, we are summarizing some effective tools to keep stress in check.

Assess your surrounding environment

As mentioned earlier, a lot of things causing stress could be completely out of your control. But that being said, there are certain factors that you do have control over. Do you really need to say yes to another case at work? Is adding another course to your workload really necessary?

Working hard is a key to success, but you should know where to draw the line. In a society that glamorizes overworking, resist the temptation to do it all and try to achieve a work-life balance. There’s more to life than just working.

A balanced diet

Not only a balanced diet is crucial for your physical health, but it also plays a role in managing your stress. Unhealthy, sugar-heavy food might satiate you temporarily, but it’s horrible for your health in the long run.

If you want to alleviate stress, it’s time to make some much-needed changes to your lifestyle. Fill your diet with nutritious, healthy food.

Workout

Apart from a killer set of abs, working out is imperative for controlling stress levels. When you partake in a physical workout, your body releases a chemical called endorphins. Believe it not, similar to morphine these chemicals induce a happy feeling in the body.

If you’re not a big fan of sweating it out in the gym with the bros, there are wide-range of fun workout classes available. From Zumba to Aerial Yoga, there is something for everyone.

Ditch social media

Ah, the wonderful, addicting world of social media. While it has done a spectacular job of connecting the world, it has also managed to set unrealistic expectations among users. Mindlessly scrolling through your feed and getting a play-by-play about everything in the world isn’t good for you!

Work actively to limit your use of social media. Well, you could take it to the next level and delete it altogether.

Wear magnetic bracelets

Wearing magnetic bracelets has a number of health benefits. It’s believed that magnetic bracelets soothe the body and relieves stress. Head over to Bioflow for a diverse range of magnetic bracelets.

Good night’s sleep

If there’s an elixir of life, it’s sleep. There is nothing you can do that can relieve stress as sleep does. Don’t click on continue watching, stop scrolling through your phone and try your best to prioritize sleep.

Practice meditation

Meditation is a process that helps you sit back and reflect on your day. It’s an excellent way to ground yourself and reduce anxiety and stress. You can join a meditation class or even practice it within the walls of your home.

Try therapy

If your stress is getting out of hand, there’s absolutely no shame in seeking professional help. A therapist can guide you towards better mind management.

It’s important to note that different things will work for different people. It will require some trial and error to find stress-busting tools that are suitable for you.