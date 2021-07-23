What Makes Microneedling Effective?

Microneedling has made its way into the beauty industry by providing a safe and effective way of treating common skin problems. However, this relatively new skin procedure is still not as well known.

Nevertheless, this procedure has shown promising results for patients with acne scars and wrinkles. So if you’re interested in microneedling, then keep reading here and visit acquablumedicalspa.com to learn more.

What Is Microneedling?

Microneedling is a skin procedure that is performed by a licensed aesthetician. You might be wondering, “what are the benefits of microneedling?” Well, for starters, microneedling stimulates your skin to make more collagen.

The stimulation is brought on by microscopic needles, which are carefully rolled onto the face. These needles will create a small injury to the face. And then, the skin will react by producing new collagen-rich tissue. The new tissue will be more even with fewer irregularities because of the collagen.

What Is Microneedling Good for?

Microneedling can help restore youth to the face and body. Here are some benefits of microneedling that many people are not aware of:

Acne scars and hyperpigmentation

Uneven skin tone caused by aging and sun exposure

Large pores

Deep wrinkles

Scars caused by injuries

Microneedling benefits are not exclusive to the face. In fact, many people use microneedling to help with stretch marks around the buttocks and thigh area. This procedure can be combined with fillers for optimum results.

Microneedling Risks

Microneedling comes with its set of risks. However, when compared to other skin procedures, microneedling has the best healing and recovery. During and after your procedure, you may experience some light bleeding.

However, bleeding is completely normal and only poses a threat if you suffer from blood clots or you’re taking blood-thinning medications. And because of the nature of the procedure, you may experience some bruising around the sensitive parts of your face.

Usually, the bruising subsides within a few days. Peelings are also common after microneedling because the skin is regenerating itself. During the peeling stage, don’t pick at your skin. Let the old skin fall off on its own!

On the more serious side, microneedling can cause infections. However, this is most common with people who have Herpes Simplex 1. Nevertheless, if you don’t follow the necessary aftercare steps, you could also get an infection.

Is Microneedling Right for Me?

Microneedling is a great skin procedure. However, some people have certain restrictions or medical histories that should be considered beforehand.

Here are some circumstances that are not the best for microneedling:

Have open cuts or deep wounds

You’re pregnant

You have skin cancer

You are prone to infections

You have eczema, shingles, or psoriasis

You’ve had radiation treatment in the last 3 months

During your consultation, you should disclose any history of skin or health issues. This will help the aesthetician determine if microneedling is right for you!

How to Prepare For Microneedling

The week leading up to your procedure, you should stop taking certain medications such as ibuprofen. You should also stop taking topical or oral acne treatments before your procedure. These medications can make you more susceptible to infections, discomfort, and other side effects.

You should also avoid retinoids, skin peeling treatments, and products containing high amounts of salicylic acid. It’s best to use products that are mostly targeted towards skin sensitivity a few weeks leading up to your appointment.

What to Expect During Microneedling

There are many microneedling benefits. However, you might still have some questions about the procedure itself. For starters, on the day of your appointment, the aesthetician will clean and sanitize your face.

Then a topical anesthetic will be evenly placed on your face to reduce discomfort. Once the anesthetic has had to settle, the procedure will begin. The procedure itself only takes about 30 minutes.

During this, the aesthetician will go in with a tool and make tiny pricks onto the skin. The best aestheticians will move the tool evenly across your face. This movement will ensure that you’re healing occurs evenly. After the procedure, your doctor will apply a serum to calm your face.

Healing Time and Care Instructions

Unlike other skin treatments, microneedling requires very little downtime. In fact, most people go back to doing their everyday activities after the treatment.

However, you will experience some redness and irritation during the first few days. Therefore, you can apply a light layer of BB cream, tinted moisturizer, or light foundation to cover the redness. You should also apply non comedogenic sunscreen before going outside.

As far as healing times go, you can expect a full recovery after about a week. And after 2 to 3 weeks, you’ll start seeing the results of the treatment.

However, to accelerate and maintain results, it’s best to make multiple appointments. Lastly, some aestheticians will encourage you to pair other treatments with microneedling to get the best results.

Microneedling vs. Derma Rollers

Microneedling is done by a doctor or an aesthetician, in a medically controlled environment. The tools and area are sanitized beforehand. And the proper steps are taken to increase your comfort.

However, some people end up choosing to use home rollers to save money. Microneedling is a professional procedure that’s performed in a board-certified doctor’s office only.

Unlike professional microneedling, rollers don’t puncture the skin hardly at all. But be aware of the dangers of home rollers. For example, it’s hard to properly sanitize and store your device.

Therefore many people end up with infections. Not to mention, there’s a specific technique that must be followed to achieve results evenly. Lastly, home rollers don’t have the capacity to penetrate the skin as deep.

Therefore the results are minimal at best. And in some cases, more damage is done to the skin.

While this may seem to be a less painful option, the problem is that you won’t achieve the same results. The punctures made during professional microneedling are designed to induce skin rejuvenation.

The Best Skin of Your Life

Microneedling can change your skin for the better! The treatment itself is non-invasive and has a fast recovery. It’s no wonder why so many people are getting this amazing treatment done.