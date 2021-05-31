The Question that Changes Lives: What Makes a Proposal Special?

Just about everyone has an idea of what the ideal proposal should be — until it is time for them to plan a proposal for their significant other. Once that occurs, everything is thrown out the window due to the fact that planning out a proposal is likely one of the most stressful and nerve-wracking experiences in a person’s lifetime. It is the idea that you are about to make a significant change not just in your life but in the life of the person you love.

It is to ask someone the extremely challenging question of whether they want to spend the rest of their life with you. If you were on the receiving end of such a question, even from the person you loved the most, it would probably still make you hesitate, which is precisely why it can be so nerve-wracking.

Most people plan ahead as much as possible and do their very best to ensure that their proposal is as full-proof as possible. That said, not everyone is clear regarding what makes a proposal special. There is no undeniable truth when it comes to the details of a proposal, as it very much depends on your experience as a couple. That said, how do people make the ideal plans for a proposal? Let’s find out below.

Getting the most beautiful ring for the most reasonable price

If you are the type of person who wouldn’t mind spending exorbitant amounts for an engagement ring, feel free to do everything you can to make sure that the ring is up to par. It is more of a tip for those who might be going in with a budget, which accounts for a large percentage of people planning for a proposal. While there might be a decent amount saved up for a ring, the number of markups can be ridiculous.

For the most part, it would be a good idea to consider the overall size and clarity of the stone first. If you want a remarkable 1 carat diamond or even one of the more uncommon sizes, you can go for Willyou.net regarding the best possible diamonds for the ring. The clarity is something that can make the price balloon, which is why it is a good idea to keep it at a reasonable level. The clarity of a stone is not something easily seen by the naked eye. Instead, it’s going to be all about the cut of the stone, which helps provide that sparkle that makes the ring stand out. If there is one part of an engagement ring that deserves the most focus, it would be the cut.

Location, location, location

The one piece of advice that no one has a clear answer to would be the location, as there are so many differences based on a couple’s experiences. It’s something that relies on perspective more than any other, which means it is up to you to figure out which location to pop the question. While you can go for a romantic spot, the idea of an area being romantic is relative, as it once again depends on your experience.

For example, while some people might not even think to have their proposal during a trip to a theme park, it could very well be the first place you visited as a couple. That kind of perspective is what changes the importance of an area and makes it more likely to be used as a location for a proposal.

Without a doubt, there are plenty of details that go into choosing a location, and it would be a good idea to take your time. While there might be an obvious location, it would still be a good idea to write down a list of all the places that mean a lot to you and the person you love. You can then narrow the list down depending on specific circumstances, as well as potentially surprising your significant other with a lesser-known location that they might have forgotten.

A matter of execution

Most people who have gone through a proposal will tell you that so long as you are genuine and as loving as possible with your proposal, things will work out. Remaining genuine and heartfelt is good advice no matter the scenario, though you might want to consider how you intend to pop the question.

For example, is the location somewhere public? Would you want to pop the question to the person you love surrounded by other people? It sounds cute, but that can put a person on the spot and make them feel like they are being forced to say yes. It is precisely the reason why some partners end up saying no even if they might have wanted to say yes to the oh-so-important question.

It is extremely crucial to consider the feelings of your significant other when it comes to making a proposal. While you might want to get inspired and creative, the moment it has more people than just the two of you, things are going to get tricky. You’ve probably already seen all of those rejection compilations on video streaming sites — what did they all have in common? Typically, they all put the person on the spot.

Would it be best to go for an inspired proposal or a simple proposal?

First and foremost, a simple proposal can also be considered inspired based on the cues you took from previous dates and influential events in the relationship. If you want to go all out and include plenty of people (and even a band), feel free to do so, though understand that you need your partner’s best interests at heart. If you want what is typically considered an ideal proposal, something on the simpler side would be for the best.

What makes a proposal special? It depends entirely on your experiences with the person you love. Aside from the ring, which can be tweaked to fit the occasion, much of the execution has to do with how well you know your significant other