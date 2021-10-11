What is a Word Cloud and What are the Benefits?

What is meant by the Term Word Cloud?

Also known as a weighted list, text cloud, wordle, or tag cloud, a word cloud refers to a cluster or compilation of various words. They get displayed in different and distinct sizes based on a specific parameter. A word cloud serves as a visual demonstration or representation of essential and crucial text data. It can include the vital and unique keywords that get used on websites.

The bigger and more pronounced or bolder a word is, the more significant it is in a word cloud. The eye-catching nature of a specific text portrays its value. Thus, word cloud serves as an ideal and suitable way of dividing and drawing out the most prominent sections or portions of textual data. It separates the required parts from a single source, such as blog posts, and transfers them for record-keeping to the databases.

A word cloud is typically a one-word representation or depiction highlighting the significance of each portrayed text. Its importance gets shown using a specific font style or size and a particular color. This system of showcasing the words makes it possible to contrast and compare two distinct portions of a text. It, in turn, allows an individual to discover and find similarities in the wording that might appear between the selected parts.

A word cloud may also have hyperlinked references to other products, items, or websites that hold some significance or relevance to the showcased and highlighted tags or words.

What are the Different Types or Categories of Word Clouds?

According to slideswith.com, The differentiation of a word cloud into three prime types is possible based on how they get used or applied in different social software. The distinguishing of the highlighted words or tags depends on their meaning and not their appearance in these cases. As such, the types or categories of word clouds entail the following:

On the Basis of Frequency

For this type, the parameter that the size of a specific tag or word represents is the total or the collective number of times it gets used in a particular item or article. Thus, it serves as a suitable way of highlighting the keywords. It can be related to an exclusive and identifiable element. It can demographically receive votes in the instances where exact results and outcomes are neither desired nor mandatory.

In other cases, the parameter that the size of a specific tag or word represents is the total or the collective number of items or articles in which it gets used or applied. Then, it serves to showcase and demonstrate the popularity of the selected texts in a visual manner.

On the Basis of Significance

In this variant, the parameter that the size of a specific tag or word represents is its concurrences and significance. This sort of word cloud can get used without the assistance of some other element. For a majority of the cases, it is based on contrasts and comparisons and between distinct frequencies of the selected documents and the distributions of the expected results. It can also get done for live word clouds.

On the Basis of Categorization

In this case, the tags, texts, or words get used to categorize. It works in this manner for the required and desired content items. The articles get represented in a word cloud. Here, the parameter that the size of a specific tag or word represents is the number of necessary particulars that it displays.

What are the Benefits or Advantages of Using a Word Cloud?

A word cloud brings with it and delivers multiple benefits that come to use in numerous sectors and fields. A few advantages that it provides consist of the following:

Reveals and Unravels the Thoughts of the Audience

A word cloud has the ability and capability of unmasking and unraveling the thoughts that an audience possesses about a specific situation or topic. It stands true, especially for the ones that get generated and polled on a live platform. It helps to understand the individuals serving as the audience. It also aids in summarizing their various perspectives and showcasing them all together.

A word cloud serves as a suitable way of measuring and gauging the changes in the popularity of an item. This evaluation can get done by comparing the values at the start and end of a specific seminar or workshop. In other words, it helps to quantify the abstract understanding of a particular topic. It also allows for the identification and highlighting of the segments essential to the audience.

Formulates New and Unique Ideas

A word cloud helps to point out the areas or scopes of popularity and recognition from the viewpoint and perspective of the audience. Hence, it aids in brainstorming and developing new and unique concepts and ideas. It allows the attendees’ topic, interest, or feedback to get identified and highlighted. It helps to seek a better way of carrying out a plan.

In addition to these, a word cloud helps in promoting and facilitating feedback and conversation among peers. It collects and showcases the necessary keywords live for a more effective working system.

Offers a Visual Format

Among all other types, a visual format is the most preferred kind of all time. A word cloud offers this aesthetic style, keeping the audience interested and engaged even in boring presentations and data displays.

Provides an Appealing and Enchanting Feel

Word clouds enable the audience to remain more engaged and feel like a part of the poll or presentation. It provides them with unique opportunities, allowing them to get actively involved in developing exciting content that can gain the attention and interest of millions worldwide. It also permits the audience to decide and take forward the topic of discussion or conversation.

The audience contributes and shares their responses and answers. They become a part of the responsibility of the poll or presentation. A word cloud sets the foundation of understanding how an individual thinks and perceives particular topics or situations.