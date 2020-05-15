What is VPN and Why Do You Need One – 2020 Guide

Do you ever get connected with the public internet at bus stops, metro stations, or any other place & wondered is anyone across the world, might be able to monitor all of your online activities? That is entirely sensible, considering the fine display of forces that are against your privacy. At public places, while using open Wi-Fi, you can protect your data, crucial details, and many other critical online activities by merely using Virtual Private Network.

VPN & it’s Working Mechanism

When users turn on the VPN, it creates a private tunnel between the user and remote server that is entertaining the user with services of VPN. Now you will observe at the backend all of your internet traffic is going through the Private tunnel, and with this implementation, you are secure over the public internet. Now your location or IP address will be masked with the IP & location of the VPN server, and ultimately you are safe & secure.

To understand the importance of Virtual Private Network, it assists with thinking about some particular situations in which a VPN may be utilized. Consider the open Wi-Fi internet connection, maybe at a coffeehouse or air terminal.

Typically, you may get connected to it without even batting an eye. However, do you realize who may be watching the traffic on that open Wi-Fi Network?

Would you be able to try and be sure the Wi-Fi availability is legal, or might it work by a criminal who is looking to filter some critical and personal information of yours? Consider the passwords, banking information, MasterCard numbers, and downright private data that you transmit each time you go online with this public network.

But if you are using a VPN to get connected with the public or open Wi-Fi Network, you will be safe from the intruders who are watching all the traffic & online activities of yours even though you are very much safe from the administrator as well.

The last point here is really very important and it must be kept in mind by everyone that it is really tough to tell public or open Wireless Network is what that it is giving impression for. Because if the SSID of the free Wi-Fi is Starbucks_Free_WiFi, then it doesn’t truly own by the espresso purveyor.

With a Virtual Private Network application, you can easily get connected with the server that is located somewhere else in the world, and “hide” your identity & location. And if you are outside your region or country, for instance, say the United States, you can also access back all the internet resources of your country or region with the help of a VPN. You can also do it vice versa: from the luxury sittings of your home, easily you can go to the remote VPN server, to get access to the entertainment streaming video websites in the United States or somewhere else in the world.

With the help of the VPN, you can also unblock the websites that have been blocked by the ISP. A few governments have concluded that it is to their most significant advantage to restrict the access to specific sites by all individuals of their country.

With a VPN, it’s 100% possible to bypass these government restrictions and enjoy unlimited access to these websites. RUSVPN is highly recommended for all. You can easily download RUSVPN. For this navigate to RUSVPN website and download it without any hassle.

Because RUSVPNs do encryption of your total web traffic, it will help to secure the identity of individuals who associate with the open web with the help of RUSVPNs. You can also easily use RUSVPN to unblock all necessary services while your visit to China or Russia.

Do VPN is required for all Internet Devices?

Indeed, you need a VPN client application on the entirety of your internet devices. Generally, the client application is quite similar for both MACOS & WINDOWS. But in most cases, that not always as theoretically. There is a remarkable difference in the performances of both operating systems. That’s why there is a separate review for both VPN for Mac OS and for Windows.

As far as mobile phones are concerned, the overall situation is a bit different. Several companies are offering the Virtual Private Network Client Application for both iOS and Android OS. Overall, it’s great because most of the time, we stay connected to the public internet via our smartphones.

While on the other hand, it doesn’t matter which operating system you are using because of the hackers spying over the network traffic that is why they don’t even bother to know the operating system you are using. But still, there are specific applications for Windows, Linux, Android, iOS, & Mac OS that you can use to hide your online identity.

Limits

Undoubtedly, there are several ways through which the hackers can trace your online actions & can easily follow you. Indeed, with a VPN, things like cookies that permit the organizations to track your web utilization even though you are not using their website. Luckily, we have a convenient handy guide for you that you can use to delete the cookies of the website from your web browser.

VPNs just accomplish the take of anonymizing your online actions. But mate, if you want to access the internet websites total secretly, and get to the Dark Web for sure, you’ll need to utilize Tor. Tor is not like a VPN; it will bounce your total web traffic through different server nodes that make it a lot difficult to track your online footprints. And it will be hard to follow you online. Tor is developed and managed by an organization & its distribution is free. Many of the VPN has a feature to connect you to the Tor by using the VPN to add a layer of security.

While using any VPN service, you must read the privacy policy of the services because all of them are working under the law enforcement bodies. So, mate, before choosing any VPN service, you must read the privacy policy & payment terms of the company.

It has been seen that things become a lot tricky during the selection of a VPN. Because the privacy policy of the companies consists of specific terms that are associated with law enforcement & the purpose of using. It is essential to go through the privacy policy of the VPN company before finalizing any selection.

Undoubtedly, it is super easy to wish for a perfect tool that can easily hide your online location, IP, can protect your online activities, and can also save you from all possible cyber threats. But to be honest, if someone is really after you and hitting you again and again, then I must say that it will get what he is after.

Intruders are defeating the VPN with the help of malware or by merely analyzing the trend of your online activities through cookies and other resources. But together with the VPN, you can also use particular security tools that make you a difficult target.

The Complications of Privacy

Virtual private networks have several loopholes practically. Many of the websites observe the traffic from VPN servers as suspicious and don’t allow users to get connected to their websites. That is a real-world problem, especially when a user tries to get connecting with its bank while residing outside its original region. Banking websites don’t allow traffic from VPN servers.

The Chromecast and several other streaming applications & devices can easily send the network data locally, but the problem when the user starts using the VPN server. Those devices and application platforms are expecting web traffic from nearby systems but not from the distant servers. Many applications allow users to use the local network traffic, but this solution is not feasible for cable TV and some other devices.

Who doesn’t like Netflix? If you are a Netflix user, then you might be familiar with the fact that Netflix doesn’t allow streaming videos when the user using the VPN. The problem lies under the global regional licensing of Netflix, and they are very strict in its implementation. You can only browse your favorite shows in one country that doesn’t imply that you can browse them in other countries as well.

While on the other hand, the VPN companies are working day and night to unblock the restriction of geo-blocking to stream TV shows and other movies.

Protect Your Identity With a VPN

At the start of the internet age, there was not a lot of things to consider internet privacy & security. Early days it was just a network of the computer that is capable of using the shared resources and files. There was limited computation power, and there was hardly any encryption mechanism, but now everything is switched on.

Nowadays, many of us having multiple smart devices that have 24/7 working internet connections, and these devices are very much powerful and fast as compared to the earlier devices. Undoubtedly, the internet has made several improvements, but still, there is a lot to consider.

So, mate, it is totally up to you to protect yourself from cyber threats. In this regard, you can use the VPNs, and several other security software’s like firewall & anti-virus.