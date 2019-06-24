What is The Next Big Privacy Hurdle?

The reaction of the European Union is applaudable when it reacted to the privacy issue and enacted the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It was a revolutionary step towards the privacy of Europeans. The main aspect was the right to be forgotten, and the debate of empowering the privacy of individuals grew stronger after it backed the forgotten clause. Since then, the issue of digital privacy has been into the spotlight.

The debate of data collection is widespread, especially in the government’s boardrooms and in the media spotlight. There are a lot of questions asked about how the data is being collected and how it is going to be used and who will take ownership of the public data and all the information. Since we continue to grip this crucial issue, it is important to address its important aspects which are; how we will control the data that we are feeding into artificial intelligence?

How will we teach AI and machine learning about what to protect and how to ensure our privacy in this omnipresent side of our lives?

Since almost every enterprise is collecting data of their users or customers one way or the other, the stored data is sold or analyzed or brokered to train AI systems. This is exactly how the recommendation system works; it is no black magic that what we think gets recommended to us; it has a certain algorithm behind it.

The next video you will watch on YouTube will be sucked into the data capsules and will be added to the favorites of someone with your taste. This is how recommendation and AI works. The question stays upright, how to delete the amount of information we are feeding into the AI systems.

Today a college admission counselor can stumble upon an image or a video of an applicant which might be incriminating. Moreover, we might hear recordings in the future of what we did in the past. Likewise, the professor can hear what the applicant did when 12- year old was using a voice assistant. The stakes are high, and AI generation needs to be forgiven.

How did we end up here?

We have worked hard to get to this point. The aim was to protect our children and make the world a better place for them to live in. Whether the laws regarding advertising are mostly, and they have a common belief that society is dividing between childhood and adulthood. This has separated our standards and accountability for the forgiving youth.

According to the AllBestVPN.com, the lack of debate on the collection of our data had led to this era where we care about ensuring privacy via encryption tools and staying anonymous online. The world has changed. However, AI has taken over almost everything online, and now the AI-driven world leaves us with important implication for the future. With every click, view, engagement, interaction, and the purchase is all analyzed, shared, and storage of the AI behemoth.

What makes the situation even more concerning is the amount of data we are feeding in the AI system. This a huge break from the past where computers were simply performing simple human calculations or written instruction.

Today the Advanced AI system can analyze the data and can even exploit developers who can build black boxes to store the information.

What do we know about our data?

On the basic level, we can simply understand that the trade-off of all the digital services is directly proportional to the amount of information captured. Although how it is used and whom it is shared with is a different ask.

You might think that only an email address and a picture is nothing, but when all of this information is feed into the system coupled with all the discreet and puzzling pieces of details, then it ends up becoming a shockingly complete picture.

In 2019 everyone who once used the internet is seven times wealthier. The main reason for it is the teenagers are now adult, and they are earning good numbers. Since all the data is being collected and the personalization lies while being beneficial until it isn’t.

Looking at what the future beholds raises a lot of questions, which mainly depends on what humans perceive. One solution to it could be to train the AI to delete the information of the individual as he dies automatically. Train your employees about this security threat to help them stay equipped and ready to fight in a situation like this.

The world lacks in applicable laws and does not set boundaries which are needed to change the art of possible. The algorithms cannot choose what to learn and what not to by themselves; they are not in charge neither they have the ability or desire to address this problem of ours.

Forging the path to Forgiveness

AI began early in academia, and the people behind its developments did it with altruistic purposes. The advancements were further aimed to eliminate hunger or cure sick people at large.

Since the business has deployed AI at large, the main cause looks like hanging somewhere out in the wilderness, and everything else is happening.

Companies have deployed AI technology to increase efficiency and the end product or service. AI was not expensive, and cheap storage made the process achievable. The AI has helped in a lot of matters it is doing so still now, but it has resulted in the mass storage of data which will not be an easy task to forget.

The AI systems might have the memory of an elephant, but they are just not infallible. Researchers have claimed that they recently discovered that AI can be torturous and may give up data and secrets. The discovery had led to the risk of impact on personal privacy. It also has the potential to be the greatest threat to global security.

Since it is still not too late to discuss the issue but to fall short in our efforts to ensure privacy would be unforgivable.