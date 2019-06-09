What is the best natural cure for a hangover?

When taken in moderate proportions, alcohol can provide some pretty great health benefits. However, the downside to most alcoholic beverages is that it can cause a hangover when too much of it is taken. A hangover occurs the morning after heavy booze consumption and symptoms include headache, loss of appetite, nausea, and vomiting.

A hangover can often time be serious enough to require hospitalization. Therefore, it is necessary to avoid drinking excessively and to have a natural hangover cure handy. Today many people are reaching for CBD as a natural remedy to help alleviate hangovers.

Ways CBD Can Help Cure Your Hangover

If you are wondering if CBD can cure your hangover after a night of drinking and partying, there is good news for you. Yes, this oil can help get rid of your hangover completely, if you know how to use it for hangover. Continue reading to find out how cannabidiol oil can help you cure your hangover.

Prevent Nausea & Vomiting



CBD contains anti-emetic properties, which basically prevent nausea and vomiting. Nausea and vomiting are very likely to occur when there is too much booze in your system that your liver is having a hard time converting to more useful components.

Reduce Pain & Inflammation



To fend for itself during a hangover, your body may cause inflammations in certain areas. This inflammation is largely responsible for the aches and pains you feel when drunk. However, CBD might be able to relieve some of these aches and pains, as well as reduce the inflammations that cause them.

Improve Appetite



Sometimes, a healthy serving of salty or fatty foods is all you need for a hangover. But, with loss of appetite being a common symptom of hangovers, this can be challenging. Nevertheless, CBD through a series of processes can help improve your appetite, ultimately curing your hangover. If you are thinking of trying it you can find premium oil here.

How To Take CBD To Cure A Hangover

Although there are various forms of this oil you can take for a hangover; the most effective is CBD tincture. This tinctures are solutions containing cannabidol itself and a solvent like hemp oil. For maximum effect, tinctures should be dropped under the tongue using a dropper. This will allow for easy and immediate absorption into the body, to provide relief from a hangover.

Recommended Dosage for Hangovers

The amount of CBD required for a hangover varies depending on the product you have at hand. Most of the dosing requirements can be found on the product label; however, the recommended dosage for a hangover is 0.25mg – 0.5mg for every 1lb of body weight per day.

For CBD to work effectively for your hangover, it is advised that you take it before you go to bed. Doing so will ensure that it is well absorbed into the body and better able to prevent nausea and other symptoms associated with hangovers. It is also important to start with the least required dosage to avoid the slim chance of a side effect.

In conclusion, if you have a terrible hangover which nothing seems to help cure, you may want to try this oil. CBD is a powerful compound which amongst many other benefits can help with a hangover as explained above. So, go ahead and browse through our store to order a quality cannabidol product that will cure your hangover quickly.