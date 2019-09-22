What is Secondary Infertility?

Secondary infertility can be confusing for couples. It is defined as the inability to be pregnant or carry a baby after already delivering a baby in the past. If the couple cannot conceive a baby after a year of trying, they are experiencing secondary infertility. This is both stressful and surprising for parents since everything used to be normal not that long ago.

Causes

Secondary infertility shares several of the causes with primary fertility, which is when a couple cannot have a baby after trying for years. These shared causes include impaired sperm production, function, or delivery, damage of the fallopian tubes, ovulation disorders, uterine or endometriosis disorders, prior pregnancy or surgery complications, and finally weight, age, or medication consumption changes in one or both of the partners.

Statistics

When it comes to numbers, in 30% of the cases, the cause for secondary infertility is to do with the male partner, while in 40%, it is the female. In 20% of the cases, there is a mix of factors in both of the partners. Finally, the last 10% are the unexplained cases of secondary infertility.

How common is it?

In the United States of America, there are around 3 million cases of women who experience secondary infertility each year. Sadly, a greater percentage of them never seek help or treatment because they already have a child from their previous pregnancy.

To compare, since the 1980s when 16% of women struggled with primary infertility, the number has doubled.

Is there a cure?

There is good news on the horizon. If a couple managed to have a child successfully, their systems should be able to do it again, if all of the factors involved remain roughly the same. When we say roughly, we first mean the age. Age has a direct effect on fertility, and as men and especially women become older, there is less chance of becoming pregnant.

What is more, most of the causes of secondary infertility are treatable. With men, poor sperm counts can be treated a minor procedure, while in women, weight loss helps ease the symptoms of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS. Uterine and tubal issues are also treatable.

Like with most other issues, a healthy lifestyle helps a great deal. Try to reduce stress, eat a healthy diet, sleep enough, quit smoking, and reduce drinking and caffeine. Also, be as active as possible and try to exercise several times a week. For women, track your menstrual cycle and ovulation to increase the chances of conceiving a baby.

Treatments

Two of the most common treatments for fertility are Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and In Vitro Ovulation (IVF). In the former, sperm is collected and inserted directly into the vagina during the period of ovulation. In the latter, eggs are taken from ovaries and fertilized with healthy sperm in a laboratory. When they become embryos, they are placed in the uterus.

Advice from professionals

If you think you are experiencing symptoms of secondary infertility, you should act immediately and consult a medical professional.