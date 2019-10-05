Our brain is the most powerful thing in our body, and it’s capable of doing so many things that we’re not even aware of. There’s no denying that the brain is also the most complicated organ, and even we as a human race still never learned how to use it one hundred percent. There are many things that we don’t know about it, and today we’re talking about one phenomenon which is called Microsleep.

If you are not sure what this is, and you’ve never heard about it before, feel free to continue reading until the end since this article will be very educational. Also, we recommend you to visit this link: https://www.sciencealert.com/your-brain-might-be-taking-tiny-naps-throughout-the-day-without-you-realising, where you can find useful information about this phenomena. Without any further ado, let’s jump straight into the content.

What is Microsleep?

If you’ve ever noticed that your eyelids dropped just for the fraction of a second while staring at a computer screen or watching a movie at the cinema, there are pretty large chances that you’ve encountered something that’s called “Microsleep” in the world of science. As you can already sense, this can be pretty relaxing and sometimes even mandatory, but also very dangerous in certain occasions such as while driving.

If you’ve experienced this before, you might be thinking “Well, I am not completely asleep when this happens”, and although that is true, another truth is that you’re not completely awake as well. You’re something in-between both worlds and scientists usually explain it as “sort of being like a zombie”, besides the flesh-eating part.

Microsleep can happen to anyone, but the risk is a lot higher in those who are sleep deprived. The most important thing to remember about microsleep is that if it keeps happening frequently, you will be stuck in an endless loop for multiple microsleeps and they will just keep triggering each other until you break out of it by either restoring your energy somehow, or finally giving your brain the safe and sound sleep that it requires.

Chris Watling is an investigator that carried out an entire study about Microsleeping, and he suggests that as soon as you start experiencing smaller “episodes” of it, you should stop immediately and not try to push any further or fight the feeling. Your brain will win sooner or later, and you can only get yourself in an accident.

What’s a good way to treat Microsleep?

Although just like we mentioned above, the best way to treat this is to give your body the rest that it requires, some jobs also need the person to be awake for many hours constantly, which means that they cannot really rest until the task is completed. That’s why there are products that are designed specifically for these people, and they have monitors that track your pulse and send an electric shock whenever they sense a sudden drop. They come in the form of a bracelet and they are pretty easy to find in a store that sells medical devices. However, even the people who make these things are suggesting that the best way to prevent Microsleeping from occurring is to give your brain an adequate rest during the night and sometimes even during the day if that’s what it requires.