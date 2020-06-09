What is Kratom Tea – 2020 Review

Originating from Southeast Asia, Kratom tea is becoming a staple beverage of many American and Canadian households. Many users have replaced their morning tea and coffee with kratom tea. Why? We’ll see.

Kratom tea is packed with invigorating, energizing, and stimulating capabilities. Traditionally the natives would use leaves for brewing the tea. Kratom leaves are rich in alkaloids that offer therapeutic benefits for the mind and the body.

It’s better to consume tea over raw leaves, powder, or extract because heating the tea helps release the natural compounds much faster, which are then readily available for absorption by the body. It enhances the bioavailability, and the alkaloids can reach the bloodstream faster. This encourages a faster onset of effects.

Rising Popularity of Kratom Tea

It is estimated that around 10 million users from North America consume kratom tea sporadically (if not regularly). Of those, at least 5 million are from the US alone, which is a huge number.

Even though kratom belongs to Rubiaceae, the same family of the plant as coffee does; its effects are much more stimulating, energizing, and invigorating. And unlike coffee, it doesn’t give you jitters or anxiety. The effects are well-rounded and wholesome, which is why so many people prefer kratom tea over regular tea or coffee any day.

Different kratom strains will offer you all kinds of benefits that range from pain management to easing diarrhea, anxiety, stress, better focus, energy, motivation, and so much more.

How To Make Kratom Tea At Home?

The good thing is, this pleasurable drink doesn’t take long to prepare. It’s rather simple, and many people have this misconception that kratom tea is rocket science.

Remember to purchase a high-quality kratom product; otherwise, the final product may disappoint you. You can check out the online kratom store The Golden Monk that houses a range of kratom products.

You are going to need:

Kratom tea, powder, or leaves

Water

Stove

Sweetener of your choice

A strainer if you’re using leaves

Instructions

Put the water in a stove and heat it up. Wait till it starts to boil. Turn down the heat and add kratom. Boil it for 20 minutes more.

Turn off the heat and take it off the stove.

Transfer the water from the stove into a cup.

Let it sit for a while.

Strain the water and add to this the sweetener of your choice. You can use regular sugar, brown sugar, stevia, honey, etc.

It is assumed that 500 ml of mildly prepared kratom tea would have roughly 10 grams of kratom. Based on your preferences, you can up or down the levels of kratom.

How To Measure Kratom dosage Tea

For those who are new to the world of kratom, finding an ideal kratom dosage can be a little tricky. Please know that you will have to do some experimenting to figure out which dosage works for you.

Too much kratom could make you uncomfortable, nauseous, and sick. That is why it’s recommended that you start slow. Ideally, it would be best if you started with half a gram of kratom. Gradually up this dose until you hit the sweet spot. Most people find that 2-4 grams work best for them.

If you don’t have a digital weighing machine at home, here’s a little trick you can use to measure your dose using just a regular measuring spoon. Below are the references for quick and accurate conversion:

1 teaspoon = roughly 2g of kratom

1 tbsp = 6 grams or 3 teaspoons of kratom

For majority users, 1-2 teaspoons are more than enough. Do not go crazy with the dosage. Be very cautious and use it in a controlled manner; otherwise, there’s no guessing what kind of unwanted effects you might start to experience.

What Are The Benefits of Drinking Kratom Tea

Different users tend to experience different benefits of drinking kratom tea. However, below are some of the benefits or a combination of those that you are likely to get from kratom tea:

Aids Digestion

A lot of people struggle with digestion. They feel constipated and bloated all the time. The condition is made worse by abdominal cramps. If that’s the case with you, kratom tea might just be the solution you were looking for. Instead of relying on prescription drugs, you can stick with kratom tea, a well-rounded and herbal alternative to pills. It may ease all kinds of digestive issues and the discomfort it accompanies. It promotes digestion by boosting the metabolism.

Stimulating and energizing effects without the jitters

This is one of the most remarkable effects of kratom. You suddenly feel a sense of rejuvenation and just more awake. It stimulates the mind in a good way. If you deal with sluggishness, lethargy, and chronic fatigue, kratom tea might give you the natural kick to get up and get things done without you having to force yourself. As a result, you feel a sense of newfound positivity, motivation, and joy in life.

Pain management

This is easily the #1 reason behind kratom’s growing popularity. In fact, many people discover kratom because someone told them how it helped them manage pain naturally. It sounds like a good deal, especially if it means weaning off of prescription drugs.

Headaches, menstrual cramps, muscle pains, and all kinds of bodily aches and discomforts can be managed naturally, to some degree, with kratom tea. Let’s not forget that hot beverages naturally have that soothing effect on the mind and the body. If chronic pains are not letting you live your life to the fullest, kratom tea might seem like a new lifesaver.

Elevates Mood

Irritability and lack of motivation is often a result of lethargy and senses that seem to be sleeping. When you drink kratom tea, it stimulates the release of endorphins. It does so by interacting on the level of the brain via the ECS system of the body. This results in the sense of rejuvenation, less anxiety and stress, and an overall better outlook towards life. You find yourself in an overall better mood.

Final Thoughts

Kratom is a magic herb, and the fact you can use it for brewing tea is just icing on top of a beautiful cake. Do give this recipe a try and share your experience with others.