What Is Kratom Tea, and Is It Safe – 2020 Guide

Most beginners associate Kratom with powder or capsules. But you can also try brewing Kratom leaves like regular tea. You can find many varieties and methods of preparing this drink on the Kratomhelper website. Mitragyna Speciosa is the scientific name for the plant. It belongs to the coffee group and has a persistent invigorating property. At the same time, a small amount of dry leaves brewed in the form of tea is enough for you to be cheerful. You can also prepare chilled drinks. The higher the concentration of active substances, the more relaxing the effect you will get. Today’s article is a complete guide to Kratom tea.

What is Kratom tea?

Kratom tea looks like regular green tea. You can brew dry tea leaves or use pre-made tea bags. The native land of the plant Mitragyna Speciosa is Southeast Asia. This region has traditionally a lot of sun and very fertile soil. Thus, the leaves of Kratom accumulate a large number of alkaloids.

The concentration and composition of active substances in different plant varieties are similar, but not identical. Farmers made the largest division for the color of the veins on the back of the leaves:

White; Yellow; Red;

Also, many varieties are distinguished based on the specific place of growth of the array. The most popular are:

Maeng Da;

Green Malay;

Red Borneo;

White Bali;

Biak-Biak.

Tea made from fresh or dried leaves of Kratom in small doses helps increase vigor, relieve fatigue, and improve mood before work. In the evening, an approximately doubled portion helps to relax, ease muscle tension, and fall asleep deeply. An even higher concentration is used to relieve back and muscle pains, injuries, or increased pressure. Tea also helps treat conditions such as depression, apathy, anxiety disorder, and alcohol dependence. Kratom tea acts like an opium-containing drug but is not highly addictive in moderation. Thus, patients have a chance to stop using drugs or chemical hypnotics and antidepressants.

Making kratom tea, you can use:

Fresh leaves (challenging to do in countries outside the Asian region);

Leaves dried or smoked on a fire;

Standard tea bags with crushed dried leaves or granules.

Kratom leaves are usually chewed, crushed, and steeped in tea or smoked. However, nowadays, kratom leaves are crushed and used to make tablets and powders.

Kratom tea effects

This healing tea is due to the presence of more than 40 different alkaloids in the leaves of Kratom. The potent alkaloids mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine have the highest concentration. All of them complement each other’s actions and cause the same reaction in the body as taking opiates. At the same time, a person who does not abuse Kratom tea does not risk getting addicted. In the case of the use of opiate-containing drugs or substances, dependence is almost inevitable.

If you drink tea or drinks made from Kratom leaves, the effect on you will be softer and weaker than if you consumed powder or tablets. Therefore, if you need active relaxation or pain relief, you will have to take a dose 1.5 times higher than if you just take a capsule.

If we are talking about the recommended dosages of Kratom tea, they sometimes double the powder’s dosage. Focus on the following indicators so as not to miss:

1-5 grams will stimulate your nervous system for 2-3 hours. You will be able to concentrate on routine work or activities that require mental stress. You will also feel a surge of energy and a noticeable improvement in your mood. Kratom tea at this dosage can be used to remove barriers before press conferences or public speaking. To prolong the effect, you can drink another cup of Kratom tea after 3-4 hours when the impact of the first serving ends.

A range of 5 to 15 grams (the equivalent of tea, not powder) can help ease pain, relieve stress after work, or improve sleep. The sedative effect of tea is not as pronounced as that of morphine and opium. Still, it will allow you to solve arthritis, sciatica, or withdrawal of chemical painkillers. This same amount of Kratom will help you cope with coughs and diarrhea. If you have drug withdrawal, you try to abstain from alcohol or tobacco, and then the tea will also help in your struggle.

If you drink tea with a concentration of more than 15 grams at one time, then you will get a powerful sedative effect. If you are small or have not used Kratom before, you may faint. Also, high dosages depress the nervous system so much that breathing is significantly slowed down. This can lead to tachycardia. Therefore, we strongly advise against taking more than 15 grams of Kratom per day.

It can be difficult for beginners to calculate the dosage when making tea accurately. Also, remember that Kratom from different Asian regions has a different concentration of alkaloids. It also affects the number of leaves that need to be boiled. For example, Malay varieties usually contain 12%, and Thai ones – on average, up to 65%.

Is it safe?

In some countries, Kratom is still banned, although restrictions are gradually being lifted. Initially, some researchers compared it to opium and even heroin. But after careful checks, they found out that Kratom has a much milder and safer effect on the body. In most of the countries where Kratom comes from, it is now banned. This was because farmers and farmers abused the use of leaves, which caused their addiction.

In some European countries, Kratom’s use is allowed, but in most other countries, you will not buy this supplement freely in the store. In most states of the United States, Kratom is already permitted. In the remaining states, researchers and lawyers are working hard to get illicit drugs back on the market.

It should be noted that all negative cases of Kratom use are associated with overdoses. Also, some users mixed this tea with the intake of synthetic drugs. Deaths were recorded only in patients who simultaneously took hard drugs with Krat.

Kratom tea risks and side effects

If you drink too much Kratom tea at once, you will not have the same severe reaction as if you took a powder or liquid concentrate. That being said, try to avoid overdoses, here’s why:

You can become severely dehydrated, which can lead to constipation;

In cases of daily tea intake for several weeks or even months, your appetite may be impaired, and you will lose many kilograms;

Headache and nausea are the most common signs of an overdose;

In some cases, a person may have a seizure or panic attack, accompanied by tachycardia.

Kratomhelper: high-quality Kratom tea for sale

In our store, you will find the most potent Kratom varieties. We offer a variety of tea leaves to suit all your needs. We will also help you choose the array and calculate the dosage. If you want to find out as many recipes for drinks, cocktails, and tea as possible, we will also be glad to contact you.

Write to our specialists on the site to ask your questions. Our regular users also vote for the best variety and describe the benefits of each. We, in turn, have compiled a rating so that you can even better understand which variety you need. Whichever type you choose, it will certainly be of excellent quality. We only work with trusted suppliers that we personally found in Asia. Each tea producer we cooperate with strictly monitors the observance of the technological process, the correct storage and transportation. We have quality certificates for all products.