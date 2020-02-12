What is Composition Roofing?

When the time finally comes to put up a brand new roof for your home, you are probably looking through all the possible choices and wondering whether the composition roof is the best pick. Sure, there are quite a few different types of roofing you could consider, but many people believe (including us) that a composition type of roof is probably the best option for most houses.

However, the process does not end when you decide this type of roofing, you will also have to pick what kind of a composition you will use, the style, the shingles and the length of them. The final price heavily depends on what your final choices will be.

All of this can be quite overwhelming for someone who hasn’t a lot of experience in this area. This is why we have created this short guide to make your decisions easier.

What is it?

Now that we have gotten a bit deeper into the subject, it is time to explain what exactly is a composition roof. Well, to put it simply, it is an asphalt shingle that can either be organic or fiberglass. Both of these types can fall under three different subtypes such as 3-tab, architectural and laminate.

Keep in mind, that every company has its own way of making these shingles which means they will vary in color, shape, thickness, size and so on.

But, What’s the Difference Between Composite and Asphalt?

That is a great question since it is quite easy to mix them up, especially when you start Googling and find out that they look almost exactly the same. Yes, they are similar, but once you research a bit more in-depth you will find out there are big differences between these two. It is very important that you understand your roofing, because picking the wrong one may be dangerous for you and your home.

Asphalt shingles are made from either fiberglass or from paper and then are layered with asphalt on top of it. While these do last a bit longer and are quite durable, composite ones are actually much more reliable because they are made from multiple materials such as wood, fiberglass, slate and other. The combination of these strong materials is what makes composition to be a lot stronger and durable than asphalt.

Another thing to note is that most materials used in the manufacturing process are usually recycled which makes them eco-friendly.

Cost of Composite Roofing

Just like anything else related to building materials, the quality of it will be decided by the price you are willing to pay. Most higher-quality shingles will probably cost a lot more than the most basic ones.

However, higher-quality will definitely last a lot longer which means that the price-per-performance ratio will be better.

Instead of having to replace your roof every ten or fifteen years, with more expensive tiles you would need to replace it after 25 years or more. You are effectively saving up a lot more when you go with an expensive choice.

Here are some prices to give you an idea of what the final cost will look like:

$450 to $750 per square – Low Grade, the cheapest variant available.

$550 to $850 per square – Contractor Grade, a bit better composition of materials than the low grade.

$800 to $1,100 per square – Value Grade, great value for the price.

$1,150 to $1,700 per square – the Highest possible quality of composite shingles.

Installation Cost

Naturally, if you do not have enough experience in installing such a roof, you shouldn’t definitely leave it to professionals to do it. This means that you will also have to calculate the fees of the professional installers at the final cost.

Although, the fee can be influenced by a lot of different factors such as the type of shingles they will have to use, the type of roof they will be working on and a bunch of other stuff that might make their work a bit more difficult. If you are looking for a contractor in Maui, you should check out hawaii-roofing.com.

You should expect to pay somewhere between $1,500 $2,000 for their labor and a few hundred dollars for other expenses. Although, you will also have to pay a bit extra if you want them to remove your old roof too.

Before settling with a contractor, make sure you talk at least with several other contractors to find the best price possible.

How Long will it Last?

One of the biggest disadvantages of asphalt shingles is that you will need to expect a replacement in 15 or 20. While even the lowest grade of composite will last at least 20 years, a higher grade with fiber cement will last even up to 30 years. If you go with the most premium brand, you might even see a life expectancy of over 50 years.

Main Advantages of Composition Shingles

They are much more fire and impact-resistant than other types of roofing and can handle even the most extreme weathers such as heavy snow or heavy rain.

A lot of companies will also offer you a great variety of colors which means you can easily match them with the colors and materials of your own home. With the right colors, you can even make them look like they are wood or slate while retaining the durability and resistance properties.

They offer great value for their price, especially when you consider that some companies offer a warranty of over 20 years and some even 40 to 50 years.

Much cheaper than other types such as slate or clay, while providing you a great look for your house.

You won’t see any leaks or cracks even during the worst hail storms or during an entire week of rain which is a great advantage for those that have a wooden structure.

The only disadvantage we see with this a composition type shingle is that they are not as resistant to wind, but once you consider how cheap they are for replacement, it is not as worrisome.