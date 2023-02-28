What Is Claritin D? Uses, Side Effects, And More

Do you tend to have allergens throughout the year? If so, then your histamine may be working up! It’s a natural chemical, but it can be a hassle to deal with a runny nose and sneezing throughout the day.

Thankfully, since Claritin’s approval as one of the first new-generation antihistamines, you won’t have to deal with allergy symptoms anymore. You can help relieve these symptoms by purchasing this over-the-counter (OTC) medicine.

Do you want to learn more about this favorite allergy medication? Then, please continue reading to learn about its use, what you should check before use, how to take Claritin, its side effects, and the frequently asked questions.

What Is Claritin?

Histamine is a chemical found in the body’s cells, and it’s the cause of symptoms of allergies, e.g., sneezing, running nose, watery eyes, and itching. Claritin D contains loratadine and pseudoephedrine.

Loratadine is an antihistamine that reduces histamine’s effect on the body and relieves seasonal allergies. While pseudoephedrine is a decongestant that relieves stuffy nose, improves breathing, and promotes sinus drainage.

What To Check Before Taking

Be sure to check the medication’s ingredients list before taking it. Don’t take Claritin if you’re allergic to desloratadine, loratadine, or pseudoephedrine.

Communicate with your healthcare providers about your allergies, medical conditions, and all the medications you use. By doing this, they can advise you if taking Claritin is safe for someone with your conditions.

You should also know that chewable forms of Claritin may contain phenylalanine, which can be harmful if you have phenylketonuria (PKU). It’s a rare disorder that causes phenylalanine to build up in the body and may cause brain damage.

Be sure to ask your pharmacist or physician if Claritin is safe to use if you have the following medical conditions:

Kidney or liver disease

Diabetes

Thyroid disorder

Heart disease

High blood pressure

urination problems

An enlarged prostate

Pregnant

How to Take Claritin

Follow the instructions and directions stated in your medicine package and label. You should know that allergy or cold medications are meant for short-term use until your symptoms clear up. Please don’t mistake it for long-term use unless stated clearly by your physician.

Due to high amounts of pseudoephedrine, the medication isn’t recommended for children under 12 years old. Don’t give this medicine to children to make them sleepy. Be extremely careful since death can occur from the misuse of allergy or cold medications for young children.

Don’t make the mistake of crushing, breaking, or chewing (unless it’s chewable) the medicine; swallow it whole. After seven days of treatment and using Claritin, contact your doctor if your symptoms don’t improve or you have a fever.

Additionally, if you have surgery or medical tests to take, tell your healthcare provider or surgeon that you took allergy or cold medicine within the past few days. Be sure to remember when you last took it.

Side Effects

Contact your healthcare provider or pharmacist immediately if you experience the following side effects if it worsens or last.

Dry mouth

Trouble sleeping

Dizziness

Nervousness

Loss of Appetite

Mild Stomach Upset

Headache

Thirst

Did a doctor prescribe you this medicine? If so, they may have judged that the benefit of this medicine outweighs the risk of side effects. Don’t worry since many individuals who’ve used the medication don’t experience serious side effects. However, to be safe, ensure that you contact them about any experienced side effects, especially if it’s serious side effects, like the following:

Mental or Mood Changes

Difficult Urinating

Fast or Irregular Heartbreaks

Uncontrollable Tremors or Shaking

A severe side effect of the medication is seizures; when this happens, you should get medical help right away.

Severe allergic reactions to the medication rarely happen, but it’s always safe to get medical help if you notice any of the following symptoms.

Rash

Itching or Swelling in the throat, face, tongue

Trouble Breathing

Severe Dizziness

Frequently Asked Questions

When taking new medications, it’s normal to have questions. The following are the most common frequently asked questions.

Can Claritin Make You Sleepy?

Claritin or loratadine doesn’t typically cause drowsiness. It’s considered a non-sedating antihistamine. However, some people may get drowsy when taken, so take caution if you’re going to drive, operate heavy machinery, or perform hazardous tasks before checking how the medicine affects you.

How Long Does Claritin Take To Work?

It fully works within an hour after taking it, and the effects should last 12 or 24 hours (there are two kinds of this medication with different dosages and duration: a 12-hour tablet and a 24-hour tablet). Twenty minutes after taking loratadine, you may see your symptoms improve.

Is there a difference between Claritin and This Medication?

Claritin (loratadine) and other medications (loratadine and pseudoephedrine) are considered antihistamines and are used to treat allergy symptoms. These two contain loratadine which relieves the effects of histamine in the body.

The main difference between these two drugs is that loratadine with pseudoephedrine treats sinus pressure and nasal congestion since it contains a decongestant. Claritin mainly treats allergic symptoms, e.g., itching, runny nose, skin rashes, sneezing, etc. But decongestant medicine can also treat these allergic symptoms, whereas Claritin cannot.

Do I Need a Prescription When Purchasing This Medication?

No, since this medication is available over-the-counter. However, for precaution, you need to consult with your healthcare provider if it’s safe to take your medicine and any other medications you’re taking. It’s also beneficial to do this if you have a condition to keep an eye on; use the information above to guide you.

Is There a Generic Version of This Medication?

Yes, there’s a generic version of your trusted decongestant and antihistamine drug. It’s also more affordable compared to the branded version.

Final Thoughts

The Food and Drug Administration approved the non-prescription sale of Claritin in 2002, making it easy for people experiencing allergy symptoms to alleviate their symptoms speedily. Take this medication to say goodbye to stuffy noses, itchiness, sneezes, and many more.

Be sure to keep the information stated above in mind. If you have existing conditions, then be sure to check with your physician if the medication is safe to take. It would help if you also kept in mind the correct dosage for your age.