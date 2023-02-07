CBD, or cannabidiol, is a cannabinoid found in the hemp plant that has gained increasing popularity in recent years. And for good reason, as it is packed with benefits! In fact, a recent survey found that 1 in 7 adults have used CBD products to support their health and wellness. But what exactly is CBD and how is it used?

What Is CBD?

CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found most predominantly in the hemp plant. It does not produce the “high” commonly associated with cannabis use, since CBD is non-psychoactive. It is one of over 100 cannabinoids that have been identified in the hemp plant. CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for regulating a variety of physiological processes including pain, mood, appetite, and sleep. It is thought to have a variety of potential health benefits, including reducing anxiety, pain, and inflammation.

How Do You Use CBD?

CBD is available in a wide range of products and can be found in many major retail stores. There are also many reputable online retailers that sell CBD products. There are several ways to administer CBD, including orally ingested options, topically applied CBD, and through inhalation. Let’s take a look at the three main ways to administer CBD.

Oral Administration

CBD can be taken orally in the form of capsules, gummies, or tinctures. When taken orally, CBD is metabolized in the liver and then enters the bloodstream. This is a convenient and easy way to take CBD, as the dosage is pre-measured, and it can be easily added to your daily routine. However, oral administration may take longer for the effects to be felt, though the effects can be felt longer than any other route of administration.

Topical Administration

CBD can also be applied topically in the form of lotions, skincare, creams, or balms. This method allows for localized relief of pain or skin conditions. Topical application also provides a localized effect, which may be beneficial for conditions such as joint pain or skin conditions.

Inhalation

CBD can also be inhaled through the use of a vape pen or smoking. This method of administration allows for the CBD to be absorbed quickly into the bloodstream through the lungs, which can provide fast relief for conditions such as anxiety or pain. Inhalation also allows for more precise dosing as the person can inhale as much or as little as needed. However, inhalation may not be suitable for everyone and may have some potential health risks.

What Are The Benefits Of CBD?

CBD has been vastly studied and has a variety of potential health benefits, including:

Reducing Anxiety & Depression – CBD has been found to have anxiolytic and antidepressant effects, which may be helpful for people who suffer from anxiety and depression.

Relieving Pain & Inflammation – CBD has anti-inflammatory properties, which may make it useful for treating pain and inflammation associated with conditions such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Improving Sleep – CBD has sedative properties, which may help to improve sleep.

Reducing Acne – CBD can be effective in reducing inflammation and regulating the production of oil in the skin. Studies have shown that CBD can reduce the number of sebum-producing cells leading to a reduction in sebum production, which can lead to fewer breakouts, which may help reduce the incidence of acne.

Having Neuroprotective Properties – CBD has also been found to have neuroprotective properties, which may make it useful for treating conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

It is important to note that while research on the potential benefits of CBD is ongoing, more studies are needed to fully understand its therapeutic effects.

Will CBD Make You High?

CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not produce the “high” commonly associated with marijuana use. Instead, it leaves consumers feeling calm and clearer-headed. Additionally, CBD can be used to counteract the euphoria from taking too much THC.

Will CBD Make You Fail A Drug Test?

CBD itself is non-psychoactive. However, it is possible to fail a drug test if a product contains THC, for example when using a full-spectrum CBD product. Some CBD products may contain trace amounts of THC, which can build up in the body over time and can potentially cause a positive drug test result. It is important to purchase CBD products from reputable sources and to check for third-party lab test results that confirm the product is THC-free. It is also important to be aware of the laws and regulations in your area regarding drug testing, as some employers or organizations may have strict policies.

Is CBD Legal?

The legal status of CBD varies from state to state and country to country. In the United States, the 2018 Farm Bill legalized the cultivation, production, and sale of hemp and hemp-derived products, including CBD. However, the FDA currently only allows the use of CBD in the treatment of two rare forms of epilepsy.

It is important to check with your local laws and regulations before using or purchasing CBD products, as some states may have stricter laws regarding CBD. On a global scale, the legal status of CBD also varies, with some countries having stricter laws than others. It is important to be aware of the laws and regulations in your country before using or purchasing CBD products or traveling to other countries.

In conclusion, CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in the hemp plant that has gained increasing popularity in recent years. It can be used in various ways including oral, topical, and inhalation. Each method has its own benefits and drawbacks. CBD is thought to have a variety of potential health benefits; however, more research is needed to fully understand its effects. It is important to purchase CBD products from reputable sources like Agrowth and to check with your local laws and regulations before using or purchasing CBD products. It is also important to be aware of the potential risks, such as the risk of failing a drug test and the potential side effects of CBD.