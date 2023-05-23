What is AI & Why is It So Important?

AI is one of the hot topics in technology around the world at the moment, with millions of people’s first introduction to the concept being ChatGPT and other forms of AI chatbots. However, artificial intelligence is so much more than that, and is likely to get bigger and bigger as the technology progresses. With that in mind, read our blog to learn more about what AI is, some of its uses and what to expect in the future.

Firstly, what is AI?

AI stands for artificial intelligence, and refers to when computer programs and software are able to perform tasks that would previously only be done by people. This is defined as the ability to adapt to changing situations, solve problems and plan in new situations, in addition to learning from fresh and emerging information. This provides a range of outputs from text to video and music, all of which have been requested by the user ahead of time.

Why is Artificial Intelligence important?

Artificial intelligence is important for plenty of reasons, the first of which is the potential for more efficiency in a range of workplaces. AI means that tasks can be completed without an individual needing to work on them, saving organisations money as they need to hire fewer people to do the same amount of work.

Also, AI can be used to automate repetitive tasks to ensure accuracy and speed up processes. It can also analyse large amounts of data quickly and accurately, leading to better decision-making.

The importance of artificial intelligence also lies in its ability to improve customer experience. With AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, customers are able to get answers to questions instantly without needing to contact a human for assistance. This means that they don’t need to wait for someone else and can find the information they need faster, which leads to a more satisfying experience overall.

The second benefit is the removal of human error. AI processes vast amounts of data and can make decisions to a level of accuracy and speed that humans simply cannot match. This means that the chances of mistakes in decision-making are decreased, as well as an increase in the speed at which tasks can be completed.

Artificial Intelligence use cases

There are plenty of use cases for artificial intelligence, which vary from small to large-scale operations. In healthcare, for example, AI can be used to read medical scans and detect diseases at a much quicker rate than humans alone, as well as provide more accurate diagnoses. It’s also been deployed in legal practices to analyse language and contracts more accurately than ever before.

On the other hand, there are some consumer-facing use cases too. From virtual assistants like Alexa being able to answer questions and understand what people are asking for, all the way through to driverless cars that are using AI technology to safely navigate roads without human input – the potential is limitless.

How does AI affect our daily lives?

AI plays a significant role in our day-to-day lives, with companies need to understand it to stay ahead of the curve. A lot of the word processing software we use relies on it heavily for text prediction, with machine learning also working in financial technology to provide a more accurate accounting. As much as it plays a big role in our lives already, this is likely to increase even further as artificial intelligence gets more prominent and better refined.

How will AI impact the future?

Forecasting the role of AI in coming years is incredibly difficult, but essential for a company looking to thrive. It is likely to become more and more integrated into our lives, with AI playing a major role in everything from transportation to healthcare. In addition, the advancement of analytics technology means that organisations will be able to better understand customers’ needs when it comes to marketing.

The future of AI is incredibly exciting, with plenty of potential applications being explored around the world. From using it in finance and diagnostics to automating mundane tasks in the workplace – there really are no boundaries as to what can be done with this technology.

We’re likely to see a lot more automation entering the market over time too, with robots becoming able to perform more complex tasks such as surgery or other medical procedures. It’s true that artificial intelligence still has a long road ahead of it before these advanced applications become commonplace, but we’re relying on it more and more each day – so expect big things from this field in the near future.

Overall, artificial intelligence promises to provide some amazing opportunities in the years ahead. Its importance will only continue to grow as new use cases are discovered, and existing applications improve.

How to learn more about Artificial Intelligence

Knowing more about AI is going to be essential to companies seeking a competitive edge over their rivals. Some of the main ways that you can learn more about artificial intelligence and the best possible ways to implement it in your company include:

Attend tech events

Tech events, such as conferences, tend to be attended by some of the most knowledgeable people in their fields, including artificial intelligence. By attending these events and listening to presentations, presented by tech and futurology speakers, you can see the products before they reach the market, understand the technology behind them and effectively implement them in the way your company works.

Join AI communities

AI communities are full of people with an interest in technology that wants to push the cutting edge even further. By immersing yourself fully in the culture of artificial intelligence and education, you increase your chances of building better relationships that give you access to the newest and most innovative opportunities.

Read research papers

Academia is less important in AI than in some other fields due to the relatively free-form nature of the industry, but there is still a lot of academic work being created around the technology behind AI. Reading these can inform you about areas that are due to see significant improvements in the coming years.

Attend online courses

Although attending physical events helps to build relationships, there are also plenty of online courses available that can help you develop a more in-depth understanding of the technology behind AI. From Udemy to Coursera and edX, the selection is constantly increasing as these technologies become more commonplace.

As you can see, the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) is huge, and its use is already transforming many aspects of our lives. With AI continuing to carve out an ever larger role in our lives over time, understanding its potential now will be key for any organisation looking to thrive in the years ahead.