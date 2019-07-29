What is a Donation Software and how can you use it

In the era where everyone uses the Internet every day, it is important for nonprofit and political organization, as well as churches to offer donor from all around the world a chance to submit their donations online. The most effective and safest way of doing so is through donation software. These programs will allow you to collect payment information and it will process the transaction, and then, it will deposit the donation into the organization’s bank account.

What are the most common types of donation software?

These programs come in a wide range of forms and are used based on the goals and needs of the organizations using it. However, there are three common types of these programs and they are online donation pages, mobile donation software, and peer-to-peer donation software. However, in this article, you will be able to read about online donation programs that you can implement into your organization’s website. Let’s take a look:

Online Donation Pages – A necessary software for nonprofit and political organization

Online donation pages are one of the most used Internet-based tools. These pages are often built into the organizations’ websites that allow donors to donate to your organization from the comfort of the office or home. The key features of online donation pages include:

An Intuitive Layout and Design – almost all donation pages are easy to use and navigate and they are more effective than other donation methods. Recurring Gift Options – your donors will love being able to set a donation on a daily, weekly, monthly, or annual basis. They will not need to register again and provide the same information again. Suggested Gift Amounts – you can make it easy for the donors to choose the amount they want to give by offering them an easy-to-choose donation amount. Processing Cost Coverage – no one wants their bank taking a cut out of the donation, hence, you will be able to offer the donor the option to pay a little more so that their whole gift goes to the cause they want. Social Tools – you can encourage your donors to share the donation forms with their family members and friends by making it easy to share the donation form on their social media accounts. PCI Compliance – do not even think about skipping security. According to the experts from Donorbox, you should let your donors know that their information will be safe with your organization.

How to make the most out of your Online Donation Pages?

One of the most important things that you could do is to make the page easy to use and find. When someone decides to give to an organization, it is your job to help them fulfill their wish. Hence, make sure that the donation software is easy to access and complete. Also, you should focus on visual content. Use only high-quality pictures that are related to the mission you have, so it will most certainly spark interest in your organization and create a connection with the donors. You should also keep in mind that you should demonstrate your gratitude in their donations. As soon as someone completes the donation forms, direct them to a “thank you” message or video in addition to sending them a “thank you” message or email with a confirmation receipt.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various things that you can gain from using these donation programs. It will not only make the whole process of receiving money more time-efficient and less overwhelming, but it will allow your donors to easily donate money to your cause. Hence, do not waste any more time and start searching for the best donation software that will fit your organization’s goals.