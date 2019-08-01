What is a Coding Simulator?

In the era of digitalization, fast-moving companies can no longer have enough time to hire staff just like their CVs, and the instincts of recruiters do. That is why the utilization of evaluations in the previous hiring has become very famous, not only for their IQ ability but also for their coding skills. The objective is to use an assessment that allows a company to deepen the powers of a candidate in ways that cannot accomplish via group discussions and extended interviews, without bias.

However, the popular form of evaluation based on the MCQ, which fails to confine the practical skills of an employee applying for a coding job. Since the candidate chooses a reply from a list of alternatives instead of providing or constructing an answer, the evaluation based on multiple-choice questions only evaluates knowledge and recall and not imagination, unique thinking or the capability to build. When hiring programmers, it is essential to test the skills of the candidate in real situations, customized to the requirements of their organization. It cannot fully accomplish via MCQ-based assessments, and for this, evaluations based on the coding simulator should utilize.

Characteristics of the simulator

Define the family of processors or processing devices, as well as their different versions for the target system.

It monitors the detailed information of a part of the source code with labels and symbolic arguments as the execution of each step progresses.

It provides in-depth information on the state of the RAM, and the (simulated) ports of the target system defined as execution continue in each step.

It includes detailed information on the category of peripheral devices (simulated, they are supposed to be connected) with the distinct system.

It provides the complete knowledge of the registers as the implementation progresses for every individual step or each particular module. Monitor system reply and decide performance.

The windows on the screen that offer details

Complete information on the state of the battery, devices, and ports (simulated) of the distinct microcontroller system

Track the flow of the program as the execution continues.

Tracking ─ the output of the contents of the program counter in front of the processor registers.

Application software tracking means the production of the selected variables in a sequence of steps function helps the window on the screen to offer the detailed meaning of the current command.

Provides network driver and device driver support

It monitors the complete information of the simulator’s commands since they are going through from the keyboard or they are choosing from the menu admits the conditions (up to 8 or 16 or 32 terms) and the unconditional breakpoints.

Breakpoints and trace together are the significant testing and debugging tool.

It facilitates the synchronization of internal peripherals and delays. Implements the RTOS programmer who anticipates the task.

It simulates the inputs of interrupts, timers, ports, and peripherals. So try the codes for these.

Simulator-based assessments

It allows companies to sort out the most excellent candidates from the batch. These assessments enable the company to acquire information about the quality of the code written by the applicant and answer any other questions

Does the candidate be familiar with how to code?

Is the candidate sufficiently efficient in coding?

For the successful and valid evaluation of the programming skills of the candidates, the following parameters must calculate via coding simulators.

The following are the parameters:

The accuracy of the code:

With an online coding evaluation, the company can design several test cases to verify the accuracy of the code, if the code executes all kinds of test cases such as a primary, corner, necessary, etc. The coding simulator makes sure that each question has at least 10 to 12 test cases that cover from the first cases to the limit cases.

Quality code:

Utilize the best practices according to industry standards in the code. Various companies use tools like ‘Static code analysis to verify if the code complies with industry standards.

Code scalability:

The complexity of the code, the complexity of the time, the use of the CPU, the processing time, the time needed to send the final code.

For various job profiles, diverse sets of coding skills are necessary. For an apprentice level, the company can estimate the candidate in the underlying programming essentials, but for a developer task companies will also focus on coding style, code efficiency, data structures, etc. various parameters are calculating via coding simulator where it allows the company to estimates the coding skills of a candidate because The organization requires coding skills.

The use of the evaluation based on the coding simulator allows a company to recognize candidates with strong coding skills, and also to hone the identification, by simultaneously estimating the code in several parameters of quality and efficiency, which is not possible via annual intervention. Automated assessments eliminate the subjectivity of the estimation process and offer detailed feedback on the candidate’s coding skills appropriately, resulting in a more professional hiring procedure.

Simulation examples

Few of the examples of the simulation are:

Simulation of aircraft before creating their first flight.

Simulation of customer management in the bank.

Simulation of cars, planes and other expensive cars.

Test of atomic bombs and their effects.

Weather predict

Traffic simulation on roads.

Reservation of railroad tickets, airports.

Simulation for educational purposes.

Simulation of construction games.

Simulation of exercises.

Simulation vs. model

A computer model is the algorithms and equations utilize to confine the behavior of the system has been model. On the contrary, computer simulation is the real execution of the program that includes these equations or algorithms. Simulation, therefore, is the procedure of executing a model. Thus, one would not "construct a simulation"; instead, one will "construct a model" and then "execute the model" or, equally, "run a simulation".

A coding simulation offers the company to hire employees with real coding practices.