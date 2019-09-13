What do you Know about the 12v Deep Cycle Battery?

What is it?

Deep cycle batteries are designed to produce energy for longer periods of time, and can power appliances off the grid. In this article, we will go over all of the important details about the 12v deep cycle batteries, and see which ones are the best.

How to Choose a Deep Cycle Battery?

When you need a new deep cycle battery, there are multiple factors that have to be considered before you buy one. Following are all the crucial things you need to worry about before you make a decision.

Hours of Use

One of the most important features is how long the battery will last before needing a recharge. For example, if you are going to use the battery for some high end purposes that are heavy on energy, batteries with higher Amps hour rating are the ones you need.

Size and Weight

Next, the overall size and weight of the batteries are also very important. This is because the smaller are also lighter and therefore easier to maneuver with and move around. Big and heavy batteries add weight to vehicles, so if this is important to you, you should opt for smaller batteries. It all comes down to what kind of a vehicle you have.

Volts

Volt rating is crucial because it shows how much power your battery has for you to use. If you need it for longer and harder work, you will need higher volt ratings. In this article though, we will mostly talk about the 12v batteries.

Charge Time

The amount of time the battery will chargeback is not equally important to everyone. Overall, of course, it is the best when the charging time is low because you will be able to use the battery again in no time. Info on this is provided in the manuals. If you do not need the battery often, charge time may not be that important for you.

Types of Deep Cycle Batteries

Seal Lead Acid Batteries AGM Batteries Flooded Lead Acid Batteries Gel Batteries Lithium-ion Batteries

Following is a list of 5 best 12v deep cycle batteries you can find:

Vmaxtanks SLR125 AGM Deep Cycle Battery

The first one we have for you is the Vmaxtanks SLR125. It is arguably one of the best deep cycle batteries currently available, as it is a strong battery that needs no to limited maintenance. Also, it is rather durable. This 12 volt AGM deep cycle battery has a total capacity of 125AH. It is made from military-grade custom plates that improve the strength and durability of the whole device. Also, it a 99% recombination capability, meaning it eliminates the emissions of potentially dangerous gas leaks.

On the temperature side, it has temperature resistant capabilities and easily withstands temperatures -4° F to 140° F. Therefore, regardless of the weather, the performance you have will never reduce. Moreover, the battery is also resistant to vibrations, another advantage of this model. The total life span of this deep cycle battery is from 5 to 7 years, one of the highest in the class.

This is not all however, as this battery has a low self-discharge rate of 1% to 2% per month at room temperature. You can get more than 3,000 cycles when a battery has a discharge of less than 10%, so this battery does a great job here. To charge it, you will need a high grade smart charger or an AGM charge controller. You will not be disappointed with this battery.

Mighty Max ML35-12 12V 35AH U1 Deep Cycle AGM Solar Battery

The second entry on the list is the Mighty Max ML35-12 12V deep cycle AGM solar battery. This is the perfect solution for powering your trolling motors. This 12-volt battery is not very powerful with its 35 aH rating, and it will run 5 amps for around 7 hours. However, regardless of this small rating, this battery can power Kayak trolling motors very effectively. Next, it has a low self-discharge and holds a charge for a long time. A fast discharge rate is another useful feature it has.

This neat battery was designed to survive under a wide range of different temperatures. This means that no matter how hot or cold it is, the battery will remain at optimal capacity. Its great absorbable glass mat technology is an impressive feature as well, as it gives the battery an edge over many of its competitors. Also, the Mighty Max ML35-12 battery is spill-proof, as well as vibration and shock-resistant. Regarding the size, this is a lightweight and compact deep cycle battery. It is 7.68″ x 5.16 x 7.13″ and weighs 24 lbs. Last but not least, there is a window of 30 days available for a full refund.

Universal UB121000-45978 12v 100AH Deep Cycle AGM Battery

This is a high-end deep cycle battery that is able to work at 13.8v, and not just at the original value of 12v. It is suited for various different uses and is compatible with boats, scooters, and wheelchairs. The power available is 100aH which is great, and it will last you a long time. Also, this is a battery with a low self-discharge rate of 2% per month and can be left sitting on the shelf for an extended period of time before you need to recharge it.

Thanks to its AGM technology, the battery is both vibration and shock-resistant, as well as completely spill-proof. It is quite easy to place in any position you might need, and it requires only little or no maintenance at all. With every purchase, there is a one year warranty from the manufacturer.

The Battle Born 100Ah LiFePO4 12 Volt Deep Cycle Battery

The fourth 12v deep cycle battery on our list weighs 29 pounds, meaning it is one of the lightest batteries here. It is different from the usual lead-acid batteries mostly because it weighs less can last more than 8 times longer. LiFeP04 batteries are very strong, durable, and safe for use. What is more, with a 100% depth of discharge, it can average around 3000 cycles. The lifespan of this battery is between 3000 and 5000 cycles, one of the highest ratings you can get in this range.

To show how confident they are in their product, the company gives out a full replacement warranty for a period of 8 years. This is hard to beat. This battery is easy to maintain and operate, as the lithium-ion technology keeps it charged for around a year. When it does go to zero, it charges faster, supplies more reliable power, and still lasts longer than the competition. A smart charger is recommended for this lithium-ion battery for the best charging of this battery. What is more, the charging voltage needs to be between 14.4v and 14.6v for the best performance.

Renogy Deep Cycle AGM Battery 12 Volt 100Ah For RV, Solar Marine and Off-Grid Applications

The last battery on our list comes in 3 different sizes. The first is 6 volts 260Ah, the second is 12 Volts 100 AH, and the third is12 Volts 200Ah. This nice range means you are free to choose the best one for your needs. The two 12v batteries are stronger, bigger, and have a larger capacity of current. All of them have low self-discharge, and they can survive around 9 months free of use. The 12 volts types are bigger, stronger and have a higher current capacity. Regardless of the type you go for; the batteries all have a very low self-discharge rate.

Since they have fiberglass sheets, all three batteries are resistant to any and all vibration. What is more, for an easier carrying experience, they have string handles. Overall, these are efficient batteries that will do their job rather well.