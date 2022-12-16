What Cures A Headache Fast?

Many quotes and statements all around say that taking care of one’s health is crucial, and there is no lie behind it. A healthy body and mind are significant for a human’s physical, emotional and mental growth.

Common health problems like stomach ache, headache, fever, cold and cough affect a person’s health and cause harm in their day-to-day chores. Headaches can completely disrupt your work and make it difficult to do anything.

Nowadays, headache medications help you fall asleep and continue your work without pain. There are many other ways to cure a headache easily and fast. This article covers all those ways and guides how to take care of yourself whenever you feel that headache.

About Headaches

It is a pain in a person’s head or face, which is usually described as a severe pressure that is constant, sharp, throbbing or dull. They can vary in context to pain type, location, severity and frequency.

It is a common condition experienced by most people a lot of times during their lives. The pain caused by headaches can be severe and is mainly cited as a reason for taking leaves at school or work.

Types Of Headaches

If there was a number, then there are about 150 types of headaches experienced by people. But there are two main categories under which this fall:

Primary Headaches

When there is a dysfunction or when you do a lot of work that puts pressure on the sensitive features in your head, then the pain caused by that comes under primary headaches.

This category includes tension-type headaches, migraine, clusters and persistent daily headaches.

These headaches can be triggered by daily alcohol consumption, especially red wine, certain processed foods, changes or lack of sleep, and too much stress.

They are not very dangerous but can disrupt a person’s life and daily chores.

Secondary Headaches

If a person has an underlying condition or disease, it might cause such headaches. This category includes dehydration, sinus or intake of over-medication headaches. These can be serious and life-threatening if they are not treated correctly and on time.

Main Cause

They result from interaction among your blood vessels, brain and surrounding nerves. Whenever there is a headache, several mechanisms activate some particular nerves that eventually affect blood vessels and muscles. Then these nerves deliver pain signals to the brain, which causes a headache.

Are They Hereditary?

Primarily, headaches run in families and especially migraines. Headaches tend to run in families, especially migraines. All those kids who suffer from migraines usually get it from one of their biological parents who also have them.

The pain can also be caused due to other environmental factors present in the household, such as:

Intake certain ingredients or foods like alcohol, caffeine, fermented foods, cheese and more.

High Exposure to different allergens.

Secondhand smoke.

Strong odors from chemicals or perfumes.

Ways To Cure A Headache

Given below are a few ways you can try to recover from a painful headache quickly.

Use An Ice Pack

If you are suffering from a migraine, you can use a cold or ice pack and place it on your forehead. You can also wrap a few ice cubes in a towel or a frozen bag of vegetables or take a cold shower. It helps in relieving the pain very quickly. Keep the pack on your forehead for about 15-20 minutes, then take a break and do it again.

Use A Hot Compress

There are different types of headaches; tension is one of the most common ones. If you have it, use a heating pad or a hot bag. But if you have a sinus headache, take a warm cloth and place it on the painful area. You can also go for a warm shower.

Lighten The Pressure On Your Head And Scalp

Another reason for having a headache might be because of too much pressure on your scalp. If you are wearing a tight ponytail, loosen it, and you will feel relieved within a few minutes.

Dim All The Lights

If you have to work in front of a computer or laptop screen, it is time you get anti-glare screens for your laptop or computer and wear special screen glasses to protect your eyes. Flickering or bright light in your room or coming from your computer screen can also cause migraine headaches.

If you suffer from them regularly, add blackout curtains on your windows and wear sunglasses wherever you go. You can also opt for daylight-spectrum bulbs in the light fixtures.

Try To Stop Chewing

Try to stop this habit when you chew gum or other things like lips, fingernails, handy objects like pens or the inside of your cheeks. It hurts not only your jaw but also your head. Constant movement can cause severe headaches.

Keep in mind to avoid sticky and crunchy food items, and take small bites. If you also have the habit of grinding your teeth at night, get a mouth guard from your dentist. It may relieve you from morning headaches.

Drink Plenty Of Water

Get into drinking at least 8-12 glasses of water. If you are dehydrated, then you can get headaches, or they can get worse.

Practice Relaxation

When you stretch, do yoga, meditate or do any progressive muscle relaxation, your body and mind relax, and ultimately your headache reduces too. You should talk to your doctor for physical therapy if you have muscle spasms.

Take Ginger

It is proven that ginger has medicinal properties and is also used for patients in the ER. You can either take a supplement or add it to your tea. It helps to reduce the pain of headaches.

Do Massage

You do not need anyone to massage your head or neck. You can do it all by yourself. Take a few minutes to massage your neck, temples and forehead, which can help in easing headaches caused due to stress. You can also apply gentle, clockwise and anticlockwise pressure to the painful area.

Conclusion

To conclude, headaches may not always be severe, but they might be a reason for a person’s disrupted lifestyle. Make sure you find the main reason for your constant headaches and cure it before things worsen.