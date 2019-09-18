What Corporate Gifts to Choose for Your Employees in Dubai on Different Occasions?

Giving corporate gifts to employees is considered a gesture of appreciation for their hard work and longstanding association with the organization. It is the best way to reward employees and show how valued they are to the company. Corporate gift-giving results in increased productivity and employee satisfaction in the long run. When it comes to special occasions and festivals, companies give corporate gifts to their employees that help establish a strong connection.

Read further to know some awesome corporate gift ideas that you can offer your employees in Dubai on different occasions.

Eid

Eid is an important festival of Muslims celebrated with great fun and fervor in Dubai. It is the festival of togetherness that spread love and happiness among people. During this traditional festival, people meet and greet their loved ones and exchange gifts. Corporate houses looking to give perfect Eid gifts to their employees can opt for delightful dates, dry fruits hamper, Pen, Frames, and diary offered by the famous gift website Amazon. It will let employees and their family members enjoy the festival even more.

Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mooncake festival, popularly known as the Mid-Autumn Festival is a traditional festival in China, which is also celebrated by the Chinese people residing in Dubai. In a corporate setting, you get to work with co-workers from different parts of the world and celebrating the festivals of different countries symbolizes unity in diversity. If you are in search of corporate gifts in Dubai that you can offer your employees during the Mooncake festival, then you can opt for delectable mooncakes along with flavored teas and seasonal fruits. It is a great gifting option to wish your employees love, luck, and happiness on this auspicious festival.

Christmas

Christmas is a famous festival celebrated across the world. It commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, who is believed to be the son of God. This Christmas, give your employees thoughtful gift combos of flowers and cake that they’ll remember forever. It is a great way to recognize their efforts and enhance the fun of their festive celebrations.

New Year

The New Year brings along new hopes, dreams, and resolutions. It is the best time for the companies to show a gesture of gratitude and appreciation towards their employees. The personalized journals and handicraft leather goods like backpacks and wallets are excellent to gift your employees in Dubai and wish them a happy and successful year ahead. Here is an amazing corporate gift idea in Dubai from Ferns N Petals that will be suitable for your employees.

Women’s Day

The female employees work hard to balance their personal and professional lives. Women’s Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate and appreciate the achievements of female employees and inspire them to achieve more in life. The spa hamper, cosmetics hamper, and desktop organizers are excellent corporate gift ideas for Women’s Day that will make them feel valued and keep motivated for the rest of the year.

Diwali

Diwali is the traditional Indian festival celebrated with great pomp and show by the Indians living in Dubai and other parts of the world. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Extend Diwali wishes to your employees with traditional sweets and t-light candles combo to lighten up their celebrations and fill them with sweetness.

Corporate gift-giving on different occasions will have a huge impact on employees that will help gain their trust and increase their productivity.