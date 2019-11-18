What are the Best Seeds for Growing Marijuana?

In this article, we sum up the best seeds for growing marijuana according to three categories – (1) starters, (2) for indoors, and (3) auto-flowering. This list of marijuana varieties is the perfect guideline to help you choose the right varieties to plant in your very own garden.

For a more comprehensive review of different strains and growing habits of different cannabis strains, visit weekendgardener.net for more information.

1. Starters

These are the best marijuana seeds for strains that are great for people who have just started to plant marijuana.

BLUE DREAM CANNABIS – Blue Dream is a well-known strain of marijuana. It is a hybrid that originated in California. This strain is so ubiquitous that even inexperienced novice growers can easily find seeds and clones of it just about anywhere. Aside from being common and easy to find, Blue Dream grows really fast and produces a lot of harvestable nuggets. This is why it is well known for being a reliable strain that can be used as a regular source of weed. However, it is very susceptible to plant diseases such as powdery mildew and root rot. These two, perhaps, are the most common diseases of the cannabis plant.

NORTHERN LIGHTS CANNABIS – Popular because of its hardiness and resistance to pests, Northern Lights Cannabis is best recommended for growers who have no experience nor expertise in growing marijuana. Its natural hardiness against pests and diseases made it a great choice for people who are trying to grow marijuana organically and without pesticides. The great thing about this is that it can be harvested at the earliest time possible. As such, it is the go-to strain for novice growers who want to harvest at the earliest time possible. The number of harvest averages around 450gr per square meter.

GREEN CRACK CANNABIS – Most Sativa dominant strains of cannabis are known for being temperamental and difficult to grow due to the length of flowering time and tall height. The Green Crack, an indica dominant variety, is relatively very easy to grow and manage. This strain was developed by growers in California. It is considered to be the perfect starter-marijuana for people who are not confident with cooking. Green Crack is an excellent strain for people who want quick flowering time and generous harvest.

2. For Indoors

These are the seeds of the strains of cannabis that are some of the most commonly used marijuana strains for indoors propagation and farming.

TUTANKHAMON CANNABIS – Named after the infamous prince of Egypt, Tutankhamon is a Sativa strain of cannabis. It is highly rated by growers who plant their cannabis in their own smaller space. This plant is very compact. As such, it grows well, even in a tent. You may notice its diminutive size at 15 days of growth. It grows out many side branches, which means that you will be harvesting more marijuana from these branches. With its small size, growers can easily maximize the space around it.

ROYAL COOKIES CANNABIS – This is an Indica-dominant (80%) strain of cannabis. Like other indicia strains, Royal Cookies has a very small stature. It is quite short. Its branches do not spread out. As well, it starts to flower at an earlier time than most strains of cannabis. The flowering period of this strains starts at around the 8th to 9th week since planting. Because of its very short height, this cannabis strain has been used extensively for indoor cultivation across many parts of Europe for many years.

MELON GUM CANNABIS – Melon Gum is also very short, as the Royal Cookies. It can be identified by its distinguishable large leaves that are attached to branches that grow quite close to the trunk. This makes it excellent for marijuana to be planted indoors. When planting discreetly, nine individual plants of this strain can be planted for every square meter area available.

3. Autoflowering

Autoflowering strains of cannabis will grow their own flower buds at an earlier time and at a faster and more frequent rate. Their flowering season is not affected by the length of time or intensity of light.

ROYAL HAZE AUTOMATIC – Royal Haze Automatic can produce flowers as soon as the 2nd month since planting. It can yield harvest to as much as 80 to 100 grams per plant at around 10 to 12 weeks. It has a very fresh taste and uplifting effect. It grows well even in cramped and small places, especially indoors or in grow boxes.

ROYAL CRITICAL AUTOMATIC – Many auto-flowering strains have “automatic” in their names. The Royal Critical Automatic is a strain of marijuana that is popular for its strong growth and large harvests. It can be harvested as early as nine weeks after planting. It produces big, dense buds of flowers as early as the 7th to 8th week since planting. You should anticipate harvesting around 70 to 80 grams per plant.

SWEET SKUNK AUTOMATIC – This marijuana is named after its distinctive, powerful flavor and aroma. It is known for its soothing effect. Sweet Skunk Automatic grows at a faster rate as compared to strains of cannabis. It also produces flowers at a faster rate than normal. This means you harvest at an earlier time, and you can also see more cycles of flowering seasons than most varieties.

This list of amazing marijuana strains is just a small part of the massive array of diversity in marijuana varieties. There are more marijuana strains out there to discover. These strains of marijuana are perfect for different reasons. As you go along looking for marijuana strains to cultivate, you can try reading about the different strains. By planting different varieties of this plant, you can discover some hidden gems that you will surely treasure. So hopefully, this little guide has helped you in some way or another.