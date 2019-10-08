What are some of the most popular boulder gyms (boulderhalle) in Germany?

Indoor rock climbing is a hobby that has grown in popularity in the last few years. Not only does it come with many benefits, which we are going to discuss, but it is also appropriate for both adults and young children. If this is an activity that you want to try with your entire family, keep reading this article, because we are also going to tell you about some boulder gyms located in Germany.

Let’s start with the benefits of this physical activity. As you can imagine, it is the workout for your entire body. During this exercise session, you will be forced to use the muscles from both your upper and lower body. This is a great way to improve the efficiency of the workout but at the same time reduce the time you spend in the gym because you will be forced to engage the muscles in your arms and back but also the quads and calves. Don’t forget to warm up and stretch before you start climbing.

Furthermore, rock climbing is the best way to improve the flexibility of your entire body. Instead of moving in one direction as you would with running or bike riding, this exercise forces you to learn how to move in all directions. We believe that there is no need to further explain how this will affect your efficiency in other aspects of your everyday life.

What’s more, when you go to the gym you have to choose between cardio and strength. But this is not the case when it comes to rock climbing, because you will do both at the same time. Not only will you burn a lot of calories, but you will also improve your strength since you will be forced to lift your whole body.

When it comes to popular boulder gyms in Germany, our first recommendation is duisburg.einstein-boulder.com. This gym spreads at 1800m2 of space, and there are areas for both adults and children. Here you can opt for a group session or go climbing on your own. Also, you can rent climbing shoes and a magnesia bag, or you can get one of your own in the gift shop.

Another gym that might be perfect for you if you have never been rock climbing before is www.kbfreimann.de. You can sign up for a basic course, or, on the other hand, if you have some experience, you can opt for an advanced course where you will master your skills.

If another of your passions is yoga, then you should consider www.boulderhalle-straubing.de. Besides personal training, here you can choose one of many yoga courses. Before starting your bouldering session, you must agree to all the terms of this gym, but rest assured, you will be safe since there are 30cm protective mats across the hall’s floor.

To sum up, we have listed some bouldering gyms in Germany that you should definitely visit, but we have also discussed some of the benefits of this activity. If you are interested in this, do a little online search and go to the nearest gym to start this adventure.