What Age is Too Young for Using SARMs – 2022 Guide

SARMs, that is, selective androgen receptor modulators, have taken the world by storm in the past few years. Professional bodybuilders, athletes, and even amateurs have started taking these to lose weight quickly and build their muscle strength. Thousands of people use these and swear by their positive effects.

However, there has been a lot of debate regarding these. It is understandable since they are relatively new on the market, and we have yet to learn more about them. In this article, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about these modulators and answer some burning questions you probably have.

What are SARMs?

The most common confusion about these is that they are the same thing as steroids, but this is not true. The main difference is that these modulators bind only to androgen receptors in tissue, which in theory means that they cause fewer side effects. In addition, unlike steroids, these do not aromatize into estrogen, which can cause severe issues in the future.

They are essential for bone and muscle growth and do not affect other organs like the skin and liver. What this means is that SARMs can offer the same effects like a low dose of steroids. These were initially used to help cancer patients. Still, nowadays, because of the promising results, they are also used to treat various conditions, such as cardiovascular disorders, pulmonary diseases, osteoporosis, and so on.

What are the different types of SARMs?

As you can probably assume, due to their popularity, there are several different types of these selective androgen receptor modulators. First of all, there is Ligandrol which is mainly used by athletes and bodybuilders since it increases muscles mass. Ostarine and Andarine are recommended to people with brittle bones, although the latter is still being investigated for its efficiency.

Furthermore, Stenabolic promotes mitochondrial production in cells, which is why its main benefit is increased endurance and energy. Lastly, there is Testolone which is by far the most potent modulator. It promotes the production of protein cells and muscle growth, but it has only been tested on animals, meaning that you shouldn’t take it under any circumstances.

When should you start using these?

Now, there has been a lot of debate about this question simply because these modulators have not yet been approved by the FDA and are still being tested. Even though there are a lot of videos of teenagers online promoting these, they are the last ones that should be taking them.

Generally speaking, people in their early twenties can start using these, but it is also advised to wait a few years if they are not professional athletes. This is the case because the long-term side effects of these modulators are still a mystery, and young people whose bodies are still developing should not experiment with them.

What are the benefits of SARMs?

Obviously, there are many advantages of using SARMs, but keep in mind that these can vary based on the type of modulators you choose. We have already mentioned some of them in one of the previous paragraphs, but make sure to conduct thorough research to understand which one is the best for you.

Firstly, the primary benefit of these, and the one that most people are curious about, is increased strength and muscle growth. This is especially important to people who work out regularly and want to boost their performance in the gym. Next, these also break down fat pretty fast, which is another reason they are popular with people who are trying to lose weight.

Moreover, besides promoting muscle growth, SARMs can also boost the mineral density of bones, which is vital for people who have a predisposition to osteoporosis and similar conditions. Lastly, since these are selective modulators, they do not pose any risk to your liver like steroids do.

What are the side effects?

Like all the other products, these offer numerous benefits but also come with several side effects. Now, the thing is that these are mostly reported by people, and they are entirely individual. People who suffer from certain disorders are more likely to develop chronic side effects of SARMs, which is why you should be careful and perhaps consult a professional beforehand.

First of all, a high dose of these modulators can affect the oestrogen levels in your body, which can lead to chronic or acute nausea, depending on your general health. In addition, these suppress testosterone levels, which is why some people suffer from headaches and fatigue.

Furthermore, these should not be used for long periods of time since they can have a reverse effect on muscle and joints, causing pain and stiffness. Some people have also reported hair loss as a side effect, but in most cases, they were prone to male pattern baldness. You probably understand now why we said that all of these are individual?

Where to buy SARMs?

Wrapping up

To sum up, these are some essential things you have to know about selective androgen receptor modulators. As you can see, these can provide you with numerous health benefits, but at the same time, you should carefully inspect the side effects in advance. Keep in mind that the most important thing about these is the dose you take. As long as you follow the instructions and don’t suffer from any other disorders, you probably won’t experience any adverse effects of SARMs.