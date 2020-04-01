Top 5 Well-Paid Jobs You Can Do From Home in 2020

Have you always dreamed of working in the comfort of your home or apartment? We understand you, there are definitely several advantages to working from home. No need to make your lunch in the morning, no need to clear the car in winter to get to the office, no need to make your way through traffic, no need to pay tens and tens of dollars for your little coffee in the morning every week. No. You have everything at your fingertips, and you have a lot more time for yourself, considering all that has been mentioned above.

So here are 5 paid jobs you can do from home.

Translator

Whether it’s English to French, English to Spanish or any language you master, being a freelance translator can prove to be very profitable, depending on the language in question and also depending on the number of contracts you will have. With today’s technologies, nothing prevents you from doing this work from home. You will have to be autonomous and also show good time management skills and priorities, but it is a job that remains stimulating and very flexible.

Statistical analyst

You must have a love of numbers since you will have to interpret different statistical and quantitative data to solve problems or even give meaning to the different databases of companies that will do business with you. It is a very versatile job, in the sense that you can approach any type of business, and also analyze any type of data, according to your preferences.

Travel agent

To get there, you still need to be affiliated with a known agency, but you can then work under their banner name, at home, paying them a small percentage of your income or commissions. The bonus point is that you don’t necessarily have to have travelled everywhere and a lot to be a good travel agent. All you need is good research skills and a little patience to find the perfect getaway for your client.

Journalist / Writer

Whether it’s an online newspaper or a traditional newspaper, it is becoming increasingly common for journalists and columnists to write from home, without having to travel to the office. With the rise of the internet and media of all kinds, the opportunities are great in this area and employment is not uncommon either. Whether you specialize in health, physical activity, education, career, sports, music, politics, relationships or anything, there is certainly a place to accommodate your pen somewhere. Just search where!

Graphic designer

It is an increasingly sought-after profession, whether for the web or for communication or marketing agencies. It’s the ideal job to do at home, since all you need is a computer and the right software. In addition, with skype, you will be able to carry out all your brainstorms and debriefings via the computer. Obviously, you have to be someone with attention to detail and aesthetics, as well as someone very creative to break into this field and build your reputation.

So, do you have some of these talents that you could harness to finally work from home? If so, but you do not yet have the clients you need to have enough contracts to earn a living wage, you can start in your spare time, part-time, until the time to build a real stable and paying clientele.

Below, there is an interview with one of the work-at-home moms and she is willing to share what it is like to do one of the jobs from the comfort of your house. She preferred to stay anonymous as well, so we’ll jump straight to it.

People think ” You’re lucky!”

I would rather say that I took my chance. Yes, I happened to be in the right place at the right time, but I was not there by chance. To succeed, luck is not enough. Above all, efforts must be made. My only real chance was to fall in love with journalism many years ago. My job allows me to work at home, which would not have been the case if I had become a police officer or a nurse.

“Is it worth the money compared to a normal job?”

No, I’m not just working not to get bored. My spouse does not have a high enough salary to support our family on his own. Not without making sacrifices that I am not prepared to make at the very least. So sometimes I have to accept less exciting contracts because you have to fill the fridge. But don’t think I accept anything either.

The fact is “It really pays off!”

When you see the consultant’s bill in the office, you are probably saying that his salary is high compared to yours. Maybe it’s true … or maybe not. The self-employed must pay for equipment, insurance, vacation, and set aside for lean periods and retirement. All alone, without the contribution of an employer. Also, remember that I am not paid for the hours spent doing my accounting or shopping for a new computer for work.

“Do you still send your kids to daycare”

Working full time and keeping children at home full time is an achievement. The little ones need care, attention and supervision. Obviously, this leaves less time for work. So either you reduce your hours (and your salary), or you concentrate your working hours when your spouse is present (not necessarily obvious for the life of a couple). Or you send your kids to daycare. Would you bring your toddler to the office every day? Me neither.

“You can take a vacation whenever you want.”

Technically, this is true, but in practice, it is more complicated. If I take a week’s vacation during a period when I have had several contracts, it is a significant part of my income that I lose. Not to mention that my client may not like me to fail him when he needs me the most. So I take my vacation in quieter months.

“You don’t have a boss!”

True, but I have clients to satisfy and they are usually at least as demanding on the quality of work as the bosses. Not to mention that they can fire me without notice if they wish, without my being entitled to unemployment insurance.