5 Weirdest Casino and Betting Games Around the World – 2021 Review

Luckiness is a strange factor that is not the same for everyone. What is luckiness? It is lucky that you do not want your phone to fall on the front and not break, it is lucky that your bus does not run away even though you are late to go to the bus stop, it is lucky that you do not learn anything for the exam and pass, it is lucky to be late work and not be seen by your boss. All this is luckiness. What is luckiness? It is a feeling of completeness, that is, a feeling of perfect matching of events and situations, which gives us what we wanted. Some people say that it is only necessary to think positively and direct the thoughts in that way, while others say that it is up to the person himself – he either has luckiness or he does not. How do you know if you are lucky? Play a casino game and find out how lucky you are.

Casino games are the best way to find out how much luck you have, but it is also the best way to spend your free time in a fun way and a great opportunity to earn some extra income. How you spend your time in gambling houses is up to you. This means that you decide which games to play, and the choice is made according to your wishes and pretensions. So you can opt for poker, blackjack, roulette, slots, or any of the other games. And if you go somewhere in the world you can meet a modified version of these games or some other strange game.

From what can be learned, there is at least one modified version of the existing types of games everywhere in the world, and new versions of games can also be found. So depending on which part of the world you go to, you will be able to find casino editions of games that involve animals, games that have no dice and use only cards, and games that use several decks of cards. Wondering which of the following are the weirdest types of organized casinos? It remains to be seen in the continuation of this article.

Singing Birds Games – If you have not come across a strange enough edition, then we are here to present one of them. In Belgium, in recent years a very popular game is the one in which birds sing, and you as a player are obliged to guess. What guesses and do you need a lot of luck in playing the game? Of course, you need luck a lot, and what you guess is how long the bird will sing and which bird it will be. All you have to do is to choose one of many birds that are placed in a cage, and you, by prior observation or by impulsive decision, say which one will last the longest to sing. Although this option is easier, playing with birds is more fun because it is a relatively new option in gambling houses. Playing with a mouse – do you think that was the only interesting and at the same time strange game? You are wrong, there are many more, and only one of them is the game with the mouse. It is an edition in which 5 competitors usually sit at a round table and are obliged to guess where the mouse will go. The game is organized on a round table with holes in each field. When the mouse turns, it is necessary to guess in which house, ie in which hole it will go. This game is also not easy at all and there is no trick for it to win, ie everything is a matter of luck and a matter of where the mouse decides to move. Everything else is superfluous to predict. Playing with a chicken – the weirdest game you think we've already listed? No, there are a few more ahead of us, and this one we are going to tell you about is perhaps the strangest you have ever heard. Her name is Challenge the Chicken. It is a game in which there are one player and one chicken and that is the two players. All you have to do is stand in line and wait for your turn. And what when your turn comes? Then you need to prepare to face the crazy chicken and defeat it. What after you beat her? If you beat her then you are the winner and you can win at home with a profit of nearly 12,000 USD. The big wheel on which you have to guess exactly which field the pointer will land on – have you ever seen the Wheel of Fortune quiz in which competitors spin a wheel and answer questions? Now it is waiting for you, but you will not have to answer questions, but you will have to guess which field the wheel will stop on, ie which field the pointer will point to. This game is especially popular in Asia where it is most often present in casinos. For this edition you need a lot of luck, ie you will need to think a lot before deciding which field you will indicate that will stand in front of the pointer. Guess which side the dice will fall on – yes, there is an issue where you will need to guess what will happen to the dice. What do you need to do? You need to say which numbers the cube will lie on, and then the employee will turn the bowl over the dice and see if you are right or not. It sounds simple, but it's hard to guess, say all the players who have ever tried this edition.

These are not all the weird news around the world, there are many more, and these are just some of the weirdest. These games may seem interesting, but they are not so simple and the chance to make money through them is too small, and in the meantime, until we invent an interesting game with a better chance of winning, we have to enjoy the standard editions that are available to us.