Weinstein’s Ex-Wife is Dating Adrien Brody

Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife, is reportedly dating actor Adrien Brody. They’ve known each other for years since Brody starred in two movies, “Hollywoodland” (2006) and “Jail Breakers” (1994), both produced by Harvey Weinstein.

Supposedly, sparks flu in April and rumors began circling in the fall of last year, however, it was just today that they confirmed a relationship.

Apparently, the actor offered great support to Chapman in the difficult times she was facing when the sex scandal with her ex-husband broke out. Since then she was trying to keep a low profile. “It felt like all the air had been punched out of my lungs”, she said when asked about the scandal.

In the meantime, Harvey Weinstein, after a brief stop at the hospital, is off to serve his sentence at Rikers Island.

