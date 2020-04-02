Weight Loss: Why It’s Important and How It Can Be Done – 2020 Guide

If you’re carrying around a few more pounds than you should, it’s a good idea to start working on changing your lifestyle. It can be difficult to diet in a world where it’s all too easy to go through a fast food drive-thru to grab your next high-calorie meal. However, weight loss is incredibly beneficial and is easier than you might think. It takes a dedication and motivation to stick to a proper diet and exercise program, and to avoid small pitfalls from getting in your way.

For many people, getting rid of excess fat is all about making small changes that lead to big things. If you’ve been overweight or obese for the majority of your life, it can be downright impossible to make major changes overnight. However, by taking it one step at a time, you’ll find that the process is a lot easier than you might think. Keeping track of your progress is a wonderful way to stay motivated, and don’t be afraid to take “before” pictures so that you can visually see the difference in your body.

Why is Weight Loss Important?

Obesity is a problem that is faced in virtually all parts of the world. It is one of the most common underlying factors for a variety of different diseases and conditions. Obesity can cause type two diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and many other health-related problems. Regardless of the health implications, being heavy just doesn’t feel good.

You might find that you have no energy to spend time with your family or to do things that you once enjoyed. Your weight might be causing you to feel badly about yourself, and you find that you shy away from large gatherings or intimate moments. There is absolutely no reason why you need to live this way and the sooner that you make changes to your lifestyle, the sooner you can see the results. It’s never too late to take control of your body, and you’ll be setting a good example to the rest of your loved ones in the process.

Exercise

Exercising is the catalyst to a great weight loss journey. You don’t have to spend hours at a local gym to achieve the results that you want. It’s recommended by health experts that every adult gets roughly 30 minutes of exercise every day, five days a week. When you think about the fact that you have 24 hours in each day, it doesn’t seem too bad to commit only 30 minutes of your time to working out. A problem that so many people have is that they get bored with their exercises.

You might have tried to join a local gym, but found it too difficult to get to it each week. You might be trying to do workout videos at home and are having a hard time finding the motivation to get off the couch. The key to working out successfully is to find something that you like and to switch it up regularly. Rather than get on the treadmill for a walk every single day, try dancing one night and a yoga video the next. Some people find it easier to break up their 30-minute workout into three 10-minute segments. Just don’t forget your water bottle at all times, as a key to proper diet and exercise will be staying hydrated.

Diet

You truly are what you eat. The basis behind both weight loss and gain involves calories in versus calories out. If you eat too much and don’t burn it off through exercise, your body will hold onto the extra calories and convert them to fat. Likewise, if you limit the amount that you’re eating and burn off any excess that you consume, this will lead to a reduction in fat and a lower number on the bathroom scale. Dieting can be hard, especially if you’re generally used to eating whatever and whenever you want.

Some people find that keeping a food diary or journal helps, since it allows them to track their calories throughout the day and stop when they’ve reached their limit. Others have found success through intermittent fasting, which essentially means that you’ll eat for a short time throughout the day and then stop eating until the next morning’s breakfast. It’s not uncommon for many people to rely heavily on commercial diets, while others simply take a clean eating approach. You need to find what works for you and what is helping you to lose weight. Just because a specific diet is working for someone else doesn’t mean that it’s the right one for you.

Can Medical Marijuana Help?

When most people think of marijuana, their first thought might not necessarily be weight loss. After all, doesn’t marijuana give you the munchies and cause you to eat more? Medical marijuana contains a variety of cannabinoids, all of which react differently within the brain. For example, it’s thought that the tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) in marijuana can help with blood sugar control and that cannabis helps with both stress management and improved focus.

In turn, people are more likely to lose weight in a healthy manner because they're not as stressed out and don't have the blood sugar spikes that were once common for them.

Supplements

There are a multitude of supplements available on the market right now. You might have gone down the dieting aisle at your local supermarket and were met with dozens of weight loss pills, powders and potions. These supplements often contain ingredients that either help to rev up your metabolism or curb your appetite.

Be sure to look at the ingredients list of any product before taking it. If you have a medical condition or are taking any type of prescription medication, the supplement may not be right for you. It is also important to avoid depending on these supplements for sustained fat loss, since many are not meant for long-term use.