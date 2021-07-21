How Do You Wear Your Hair Under A Headband Wig – 2021 Guide

https://www.vogue.in/beauty/content/expert-hair-care-tips-for-thinning-hairline-hair-fall

Wigs are as popular as they ever were. The time where only bald people were wearing wigs is far behind us. Nowadays, many ladies, and even gentlemen, wear wigs on a regular basis, only to switch up their hairstyles.

Come to think about it, changing wigs is much healthier than constantly dying or styling your hair in various ways. Sure, it is a bit more expensive than visiting a hairstylist from time to time, but hey, fashion knows no boundaries, right?

Now, regular wigs are great; there’s no doubt about it. However, it takes a lot of time to put on a regular wig and make it look natural. Also, not everyone knows how to do it the right way; so, you still end up visiting your hairdresser on a regular basis.

This, among several other reasons, has contributed to the introduction of headband wigs. Now, if you don’t know what a headband wig is, don’t worry. We’re going to talk about them today. We’re going to tell you what they are, how you can wear and style them, and a few other tips, as well. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

What’s A Headband Wig?

As you can probably tell by the name, a headband wig is a wig with a headband. These wigs are much easier to put on and remove, they’re easier to style with your own hair, and they’re becoming increasingly more popular by the day.

From the inside, these look just like regular wigs, with the addition of several combs for safer attachment. These combs help your wig stay in place since there’s no need for using glue or lace with these ones.

They’re ideal for those that are just beginning to experiment with wigs, as well as ones who just don’t have the time or will do deal with regular ones.

How To Wear Headband Wigs?

As we have already said, these ones don’t require any lace or glue whatsoever. You can literally just put them on like a cap and go on about your day. Now, depending on what look you’re going for, you’re going to want to style your own hair differently, and we’ll get to that in a moment, but for now, let’s just take a look at the most common way to wear a headband wig.

First off, you’re going to start by brushing your hair back. Neatly brush your hair so that it doesn’t get tangled under the wig cap if you want to wear one. Even if you don’t, it’s still better to comb your hair back so that the combs or Velcro straps attach nicely to your hair.

Next up, you can brush your baby hairs in the opposite direction so that they protrude under the headband, giving out the illusion that you’re not rocking a wig at all.

Finally, after you are done with combing and prepping, just put on your new headband wig, tighten the headband to make the wig stay in place and proceed to style your hair any way you want, you can check many of those at https://shop.luvmehair.com/collections/headband-wig.

How To Wear Your Hair Under A Headband Wig?

Now, you don’t necessarily have to comb your hair back when wearing a headband wig. If your hair is really short – you don’t have to do anything. Now, even though you don’t really have to do anything with your hair, it’s always best to brush your hair back and tie it up tightly so that the wig can securely stay in place.

What’s The Difference Between A Regular And A Headband Wig?

Well, there are three main differences between these two.

As we’ve said in the beginning, the first and the most obvious difference is in the installation. Regular types require glue and lace to put on. You’d have to cut the lace accordingly, put it in the right place, secure it with glue, and so on. Furthermore, if you wanted to adjust it, even in the slightest, you’d have to do it all over again.

With headband wigs, you don’t have to do any of that. Just brush your hair and put it on. And if you want to adjust it, just untie it and put it back on again – it’s that simple.

Next up, headband wigs are “friendlier” to your hair and scalp. Since you’re not using glue or lace and you can take it off any time you please, your scalp and hair can breathe freely.

Another noticeable difference lies in the hairline. With a regular wig, you can choose from three hairlines – pre-plucked, natural and widow’s peak. The advantage to these is that you can select the hairline you like since your natural hair is going to be entirely covered.

On the other hand, with a headband wig – you’re “stuck” with your own hairline. Sure, it’ll look more natural, and you’ll have some freedom as to how you want to style it, but if you don’t like your hairline, this will be quite annoying for you.

Finally, headband wigs are generally less expensive than regular ones. Even if both of them are made from 100% human hair, they’re still more affordable.

How Can You Style Your Headband Wig?

Just like with a regular wig, you can style your headband wig any way you want and please. Tie it up in a ponytail or let it flow freely – that’s entirely up to you. If you wish, you can even cut it, but since there are so many options available, we wouldn’t really recommend buying a long wig just so you can cut it short. Buy a short one instead. It’s easier and less wasteful.

If you want, you can even dye it any color you want, as long as it’s made from natural human hair. However, make sure you do it properly so that you don’t ruin your wig. They’re not that cheap, after all.

Conclusion:

There you have it. That was a quick little guide on headband wigs and what you can do with them. Hopefully, you’ve learned a thing or two and are now on your way to maybe getting one? Either way, we hope that you’ve found this helpful. Take care!