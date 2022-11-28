Are You Supposed To Wear Your Engagement Ring Forever?

While people are not following a lot of traditional customs anymore, there are still many things left in our culture. One of them is the ceremony where a partner is proposing and giving an engagement ring. It is interesting that most people consider the ring as a very important part of the process, and it is not a rare case that they will spend a lot of money on it.

If you want to surprise your future wife with an amazing ring, but you have a limited budget, the great solution is to choose lab grown diamonds. This product have the same features as a diamond that is mined, and the main benefit is that it can be at least three or four times cheaper.

Moreover, the engagement ring is not the same as the one that you will buy for the wedding. Therefore, it is not a surprise that many people would like to know whether it is a good option to wear both of them after the wedding. We are going to analyze more about this in the following article.

Is There a Rule About This?

The simple explanation is that there are no specific rules about what you should do with your engagement ring after getting married. Therefore, it is up to your preferences when it comes to whether you will keep wearing both of them or only the wedding ring.

There is a difference between these two models, which is related to design. The engagement ring is usually with more details, while wedding rings are made of plain metal, mostly gold, but you can choose to have engraved gems as well.

The only thing that we can relate to tradition is that it was common for brides to place the wedding ring on the same finger as the engagement one. Still, it won’t be a mistake if you move the engagement ring on some other finger once you get married. As we already mentioned, it is all up to personal preferences.

Another detail related to tradition is that it was common that families will keep the engagement rings for their kids and grandkids. For example, you can give your engagement ring to your grandson when he decide to propose his girlfriend. If you are interested in saving jewellery for your kids, the best option is to buy high-quality models with diamonds and other gems.

The key thing is that deciding to not wear the engagement ring after getting married won’t be a mistake. You can simply replace it with the wedding ring. Therefore, there is nothing to worry about when it comes to your choice. It is only about the visual characteristics and whether you enjoy wearing more jewellery all the time.

When You Should Take Off Your Ring?

While there are no specific rules related to tradition, you should keep in mind that there are some activities and situations where wearing the ring can be annoying, or that there is a chance to damage it. After you get engaged, we understand that you will want to keep the ring all the time, and the same is for the wedding ring.

However, there are some situations where it is advised to not wear any jewellery. For example, there is no reason to wear any rings while training in the gym. It doesn’t matter whether it is an engagement or a wedding ring, or both of them. The same is for men. They should take off their rings before training sessions. Various activities in the gym can lead to injuries of fingers when you wear one, and there is also a chance to damage the structure of it.

On the other side, make sure that you tell your partner why you are taking off the ring when going outside. That will help you avoid potential conflict since the other person might suspect that you are hiding something.

There are other situations where you should also take off your rings, like when you are cleaning the house, while swimming, when applying makeup, preparing food, sleeping, and even when you are sick. When it comes to cleaning, keep in mind that you will have to use all kinds of chemicals that might damage the ring. The same is when you are swimming, salt and chlorine can lead to issues over time.

The worst thing that can happen if you refuse to take off your ring at least once in a while is that the finger can get swollen up, and the ring will stuck to your finger. It will put too much pressure and can lead to health issues. Also, the ring might break over time. In that matter, it is beneficial for it to take it off from time to time and keep it in the right condition.

The crucial part is to speak with your partner about the reasons when you want to take it off. This should be the rule of both sides. There is no reason to risk getting the piece of metal stuck to your finger. There are simply some activities where wearing the ring is not the right option.

Last Words

The interesting thing is that people will usually spend much more money on an engagement ring. That has a connection with the tradition where the person that is proposing will try to impress the future wife. Another reason is that you can choose a model with much more details. On the other side, wedding rings tend to be similar for both husband and wife.

In the end, you are free to decide whether you will keep the engagement ring and wear it all the time after the wedding, or to put it away and save only for special events. The point is that it will be a great piece of jewellery and an accessory that you can combine with various outfits. Also, there is no reason to worry about your choice since there are no clear rules about that.