What to Wear Hiking Summer in 2020

Summer comes with the right conditions for one to hit the road, feast eyes on magnificent landscapes, and enjoy the sun. However, this epic season comes unbearable heat capable of ruining outdoor fun. Your hiking experience during this period is as good as the clothes you put on. According to Hiking Gear Lab, this article unravels crucial tips on what to wear hiking summer accordingly as well as resourceful FAQs on the same. Read on to find them out:

8 Tips on What to Wear Hiking Summer

The first step to enjoying your time outdoors in the hot weather is to dress appropriately. These exclusive tips will paint you a rough picture of how to go about it.

Opt for loose clothing

Stick to cotton fabric

Light colors are excellent

Select clothing with UPF-rating

Go for clothes with open vents

Throw on a hat

Get a proper pair of socks

Cover up

1. Opt for loose clothing

You need clothes that are lightweight and loose-fitting. They enhance air circulation that is essential in temperature regulation. Synthetic fabrics like polyester might serve you well in this scenario.

2. Stick to cotton fabric

Hiking clothes feature different fabrics suitable for different conditions. Summer hiking demands a fabric that is light and breathable. Cotton like other natural fabrics makes a perfect choice. Apart from the fact that it supports good air circulation, it retains any moisture absorbed. Well, this might be very uncomfortable in the cold season. On the contrary, this is what you need in hot weather. Absorbed moisture in cotton fabrics evaporates gradually leaving behind a remarkable cooling effect.

3. Light colors are excellent

The key reason for sticking to light colors is to keep away hot rays from the sun. Unlike dark colors that absorb the rays, bright ones reflect them leaving the body cool. As a matter of fact, look for clothes that incorporate khaki, tan or white colors.

4. Select clothing with UPF-rating

Most clothes have the capability to protect you from harmful UV rays to a certain limit. However, your best weapon against these deadly rays is clothing with a great UPF rating. For your information, the UPF rating dictates the amount of UV radiation a fabric can absorb. It starts from UPF 15 and goes beyond UPF 50. A higher UPF rating is more efficient at blocking UV radiation. Thus, get a good rating for dependable protection.

5. Go for clothes with open vents

Vents are synonymous with most hiking attires. They heighten ventilation and promote better airflow. Consequently, vents encourage evaporation of sweat from the skin hence leading to cooling.

6. Throw on a hat

The skin on the head and face is as susceptible to lethal UV rays as the skin on any other part of the body. In a similar fashion, you will definitely feel the wrath of the summer sun if you venture into the open minus adequate protection. For easy time, throw on a sun hat with a brim big enough to cover around the head. Baseball caps might be okay but have a major drawback with regard to coverage.

7. Get a proper pair of socks

Cotton is right for your shirt or shorts in summer. Nevertheless, do not put on cotton socks in hot weather. It retains any sweat it absorbs resulting in chafing and irritation. Instead, opt for a thin pair of socks made from synthetic fabrics or wool.

8. Cover up

Your greatest threat while hiking in hot weather is UV rays. That is why you need to cover up as much as possible. Areas around the neck and arms are often exposed. To be on the safe side, get a neck gaiter, sun sleeves, or simply put on a long-sleeved shirt.

Conclusion

With the tips above, getting dressed for your next summer adventure should be a piece of the pie. Ensure all your attires are light and breathable in addition to fitting loosely.

Here are solid answers to a few FAQs about what to wear for summer hiking:

What clothes should you wear in hot weather?

You should wear clothes that are loose and light to avoid soaking in the heat. Still, go for bright colored attires. They reflect heat off your body hence keeping it cool. Dresses, shorts, and shirts are a darling among summer hikers owing to their incredible breathability. In addition, they fit loosely which is awesome for temperature regulation. Natural fabrics like cotton and linen are recommended during this period as they trap sweat on the skin surface which evaporates to cool the body.

Can I rock hiking boots during a summer hike?

Hiking boots are not a great option for a summer hike unless you plan to venture into some snow. Normally, they are engineered to protect your feet in wet or cold conditions. Extreme insulation will leave you with sweaty feet. That is not all; they are too bulky, which is utterly unpleasant.

How do you stay cool while hiking?

There are several ways to stay cool while hiking. First, opt for an early morning hike. It is hotter during the late morning and in the afternoon. Secondly, hike in a shaded area. A shaded canyon or forest cover is excellent. Aside from that, keep yourself hydrated along the way. Similarly, take frequent breaks to rest under a shade when it gets too hot. Finally, cover-up. You need light, loose-fitting attires in bright colors to stay cool.

How do you curb heat stroke while hiking?

The best shot at curbing a heat stroke is to avoid hiking in excess heat. This happens in the afternoon. Ideally, exhaustion and too much heat facilitate a heat stroke. Keeping your activities in the early morning when temperatures are favorable is wise. Likewise, dress light to avoid accumulating heat in the body.

What is the coolest fabric in hot weather?

Cotton tops the list of the coolest fabrics for hot weather. It is light and highly breathable. Other than that, it soaks up sweat leaving the body cool and dry. Next, is linen, which incorporates loose weaving to improve breathability. Moreover, it is absorbent and quick drying. Rayon comes in third. Besides being a blend of natural and synthetic fibers, it features thin fibers that boost ventilation.