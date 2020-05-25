10 Fashionable Ways to Revamp Your Style in 2020

There is something about the shift in the season or change of a calendar year that makes everyone itch for sudden changes, particularly to their physical appearance. You don’t have to lose weight, dye your hair red, or max out your credit card just to revamp your style. You can make small changes that can create a more significant impact on your looks.

From changing your hair and makeup to the wardrobe you wear every day, your style can be upgraded easily without breaking the bank. So if you are ready to make a change read on to know some helpful tips and tricks.

Rediscover Old Clothes

Take a good look at your closet first before jumping to the conclusion that you need to buy new stuff. Decluttering your wardrobe may surprise you that merely a fraction of your clothing is being worn, and the rest is untouched. It may not be easy to part with items that you have an emotional attachment to, but pulling out the excess will help you rediscover things that can take your wardrobe to the next level.

Start clearing away the items that you are sure you will not wear again. Then either donate them to charity or post them up for sale. It is fine if you think of keeping occasionwear, but it would be best to let go of the clothing and other items that you feel will not contribute to reinventing your image.

Be Inspired by Style Icons

Never aim to mimic a fashion icon or a celebrity’s look completely. The best way of remaking your image is to find inspiration through the help of the influencers you look up to. Whether you find Audrey Hepburn’s style compelling or Kate Middleton’s outfit regal, make sure that you are selecting someone with a similar body type so you can quickly discover new looks that could work for you.

Invest in Well Tailored Wardrobe Pieces

Fast fashion items are all the rage nowadays. You can find rip-offs of high fashion designs at low prices. However, nothing compares to well-tailored pieces. Try spending your money on quality items like perfectly tailored little black dress, coats, and pants. You don’t have to buy super expensive ones but investing in a good brand means these will last you for a long time. By mixing and matching quality clothing that fits you perfectly you can look chic and expensive.

Accessorize to Your Advantage

You don’t have to buy a new set of accessories, but you can make people think you just did. How? By updating the accessories that get noticed the most, such as shoes, handbags, belts, watches, and jewelry. Restoring your accessories is also a practical way of revamping your wardrobe’s contents as they are significant in your plan of restyling.

You may buy watch movements to upgrade your wristwatch or try wearing pointy shoes rather than the squared or curved-toe shapes. You will be surprised how these small accents can do so much to your look. You can check these parts and many more on sites such as soflypart.com.

Don’t Be Afraid to Modify

You can get old clothing tailored to suit your body beautifully. One of the best ways to reinvent your image is to get everything appropriately fitted, from jeans to tops. Doing so will give a new life to your favorite items.

Get a New Hairstyle

Experimenting for a new look can be as simple as parting your hair differently. This switch can add volume at the roots and change the way front sections frame your face. But if you want to step up your game, you can get a new hairstyle that will make you feel like the new you. Hair color can also play a huge factor in achieving a different style, so don’t be scared to get highlights that will give more depth to your new haircut.

Invest in Your Eyebrows

Seeking professional help to shape your eyebrows may be splurging a bit, but it is one of the best ways to change your look. They can help you decide which shape will suit your facial features. Daring to do this can affect your demeanor dramatically, thanks to the right arch and thickness of your brows.

Try Bolder Makeup

Although you know each shade that works for you, there may be some that you have not given a chance. Try different colors that could help you discover the new you. A deep-blue eye pencil can be a great alternative to basic black or brown. This shade is as subtle and versatile as the latter two, but it brightens the whites of your eyes and can make you seem more lively and sophisticated.

Level Up Your Manicure

Nails are sometimes overlooked but they say a lot about your personality, so consider experimenting with their shape. File your nails straight across and round off just the corners, creating a squoval shape, instead of rounding off the tips. Then pair the new shape with a strong color statement, like warm-brownish beige shades, and your manicure will be spot on.

Get Your Skin Glowing

Among the best ways to reinvent your image is to consult a dermatologist who can help you look fresh and radiant without the need for any invasive procedures. Investing in your skin will make you look good and feel good.

Conclusion

There is no denying that doing a version 2.0 of yourself will bring on the compliments, and there is no satisfaction like the confidence boost you feel within you. So start planning your self-reinvention today.