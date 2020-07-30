Top 10 Simple Ways to Fight Erectile Dysfunction – 2020 Tips

Are you as active as you were more than two decades ago? Can you hit a football as hard as you could? Else, can you bash a tennis ball with the same spin and speed as you did? Well, perhaps not!

Similarly, as we age, there are several ways to enable you to stay in the game and still enjoy it. It is a similar case with sex life as it is for sports. First, ED (erectile dysfunction) can happen for a couple of reasons. While it is sometimes due to a specific medication, it is primarily caused by diabetes, neurological conditions, as well as prostate-related surgeries and treatments in a considerable percentage of men.

What is Erectile Dysfunction?

In simple terms, erectile dysfunction is a condition whereby a man fails to achieve or maintain an erection for long enough to have sexual intercourse. The symptoms of this condition can also include low libido or sexual desire. If the condition lasts for weeks or months, you may be diagnosed with ED, but it’s nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, erectile dysfunction affects millions of men worldwide, and has many medications available for treatment, click here for more information.

Whether you suffer from ED or hope to avoid this condition later in life, try the following simple ways to overcome the condition and enjoy a healthier and better sex life.

Watch What You Eat

A meal that is bad for your heart is also bad for your ability to have erections. Studies reveal that the eating patterns that lead to heart attacks may also affect blood flow into the male organs. For the male organs to become erect, proper blood flow is needed.

With this in mind, meals containing few vegetables and fruits plus a lot of fried, processed, and fatty foods can lead to reduced blood circulation throughout your body.

Research shows that ED is relatively rare among men who consume traditional Mediterranean meals that include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and foods containing heart-healthy fats such as olive oil, nuts, and fish.

Avoid High Cholesterol and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure and high cholesterol may damage the blood vessels, even those that supply blood to the penis. And in the end, may cause erectile dysfunction. Keeping this in mind, it would be beneficial to regularly stay in touch with a medic to check your blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

So, if you have high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, ensure that it’s treated. While some allege that using blood pressure medication leads to ED, doctors say that most of these cases result from actual arterial damage that originates from the hypertension.

Exercise

Many lifestyle changes act as erectile dysfunction remedies, but amongst them, working out offers a huge impact. First, exercise works on various fronts to curb ED development and help combat it after its development.

Second, working out enhances the flow of blood, which is crucial for a strong erection. Moreover, it improves blood pressure by increasing the levels of nitric oxide present in the blood vessels.

Notably, the weight-bearing workouts can significantly improve the natural testosterone production, a huge aspect of sex drive.

Limit Alcohol Consumption

You must keep in mind that alcohol is a depressant that can lead to both short-term and long-term ED. Generally, the CNS (Central Nervous System) is tasked with producing nitric oxide, a vital chemical for creating and maintaining an erection.

Unfortunately, heavy alcohol intake depresses the CNS, making it less efficient. In the process, it produces little nitric oxide, resulting in erectile dysfunction.

Stop Smoking

For a large percentage of men, stopping the act of smoking is a natural ED remedy. This is especially so when the condition is due to a vascular disease caused by smoking which narrows or blocks the arteries.

Notably, smoking and even the smokeless tobacco can result in the narrowing of the essential blood vessels and offer a similar adverse effect. So, if you smoke, get in touch with a medic about quitting the act and ask whether there’re prescription aids that can assist you.

Sleep

Poor sleeping patterns can contribute to ED. According to this journal, there is a complicated relationship between sex level hormones and sexual function, testosterone, and sleep. According to these researchers, the levels of testosterone increase with improved sleep.

Notably, low levels of testosterone are linked to sexual dysfunction. Therefore, incorporating a predefined sleep schedule is a natural ED remedy, and can make sure that you eliminate the sexual dysfunctions.

Monitor Your Medication

In some cases, ED is a result of the side effects of medicines taken for another health condition. These common drugs include some high blood pressure drugs, diuretics, antidepressants, heart medication, beta-blockers, antipsychotic drugs, cholesterol drugs, hormone meds, chemotherapy, corticosteroids, and meds for male baldness, amongst others.

Therefore, always talk to your doctor if you suspect that any medication you intend to consume might lead to erectile dysfunction. However, you should not discontinue using the medicine without getting in touch with a medic. As a general rule, some meds need to be tapered off with the assistance of a practitioner.

Cycling

Usually, bike seats apply pressure on the blood vessels and nerves in the pelvic area. As a long-distance or frequent cyclist, it would be wise to acquire a seat specifically made to lower pressure on the perineum, the region between the scrotum and anus. Several studies link ED to cycling. However, more research is required to confirm this connection.

Sexual Frequency

Regular or frequent sex can assist you to prevent ED and maintain good sexual performance. Research indicates that the men who fail to have intercourse at least once a week are twice as likely to develop erectile dysfunction.

Lower Stress Levels

Psychological stress typically increases the adrenaline hormone levels, which makes the blood vessels contract, and plays a role in erectile dysfunction. So, everything that you undertake to ease any tension, lower stress, and feel better emotionally will certainly boost your sex life.

Remember the Mental Health Aspect

As mentioned above, in both men and women, the body is closely linked to the mind, and ED is no exception. Psychological aspects such as depression, relationship problems, performance anxiety, and stress can all result in erectile dysfunction.

Some of the remedies for lowering anxiety and stress include yoga, exercise, and medication. It may be ideal to keep in touch with a specialized therapist who can help you manage depression, stress, and anxiety.

Getting Better is Possible!

When it comes to ED, you need to remember that it is common amongst men, and it’s not permanent. With various lifestyle changes plus the tips mentioned above, the condition can be reversed and return you to your healthy sex life.