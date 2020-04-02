5 fun Ways to earn Money during Coronavirus Quarantine

It doesn’t matter how you feel about the coronavirus, whether you are scared or not, one thing is true – the entire world is on a break. Schools are closed, millions of people either work from home, or some of them, unfortunately, have lost their jobs. There is absolutely no doubt that this pandemic is going to have a negative effect on the world’s economy.

Unless you are a medic, police officer or work in some similar line of business, you are surely trapped in your own home, watching TV and reading all the latest news. There are thousands of other ways you can spend your time right now, and what’s even better, earn some money. After all, there are bills you have to pay and groceries to buy, right? Because of this, we have gathered a list of jobs you can during COVID-19 quarantine.

Teach online

There is absolutely no doubt that the Internet is everyone’s favorite tool right now. Not only is it the source of unlimited entertainment and the widely used medium of communication, but if you know how to use it in the right way, you can earn some money.

The most obvious way to make some cash is to become an online tutor. This is something that you can try out even if you have never done it before. No, you don’t need to have formal education, all you have to do is to choose a skill and teach it to the others.

Furthermore, nowadays, you can start an online course on anything. This basically means that you can help others learn whatever skill you want to. Do you speak foreign languages? Find some students who want to improve their grammar or pronunciation. You can even work with foreigners who want to learn English.

Nowadays, there are so many platforms and online tutoring programs that you can apply for. Clearly, some of these have certain requirements you have to meet, so don’t give up if you get rejected. In the end, you can always find students on your own, right?

Freelancing

Surely, you have envied those people who can work from home or a beach, whenever they wanted to. Well, if you have mastered a certain skill and have previously done something similar, you can go with freelancing.

If you are a tech-savvy person and know how to build a website, or on the other hand, are creative and can write, there are multiple job opportunities for you on the web. Similarly, if you have any experience in marketing, you can offer the services of managing people’s and company’s social media accounts. In order to locate them, you have to sign up on some of the freelancing websites such as Upwork or Fiverr, write a short biography presenting your work and previous experience and begin job hunting.

This is not only a great way to earn money, right now, during the quarantine, but you can also find employers and partners to collaborate with in the future.

Sell some items

When you first think about this, it may seem over-the-board depressing, but hear us out. We are absolutely positive that there is a whole pile of stuff, in your home, that you do not use anymore. First of all, this is most certainly true for your wardrobe. All of us have numerous items at the back of our closets that for some reason we do not want to get rid of. Usually, we say to ourselves that we will wear those clothing items again, but most of us never do.

Secondly, surely you have a cellphone or a tablet or laptop that you haven’t used for months because you got yourself a new one, right? Let’s be realistic, we all stock these in a drawer somewhere, for whatever reason, it may be. So why not sell them? Clearly, you will not be able to sell them at a high price, but still, you will get some cash.

If you are wondering how to do this, well simply put – there is an app for everything. Since selling stuff online (and buying them) has become so popular, people have created multiple applications and platforms for this purpose. Interestingly, some of them are used to sell or buy specific items, so all you have to do is to find a platform you need.

Online casinos

When it comes to this, you have to be aware of the possibility that you can also lose money, which is the last thing that you want right. Nevertheless, if you have mastered the skill of cards and other games, and are a regular visitor, you can check this online casino website.

However, if you have never played these games before, our advice is to carefully think about it. If this is the case, the chances of losing are probably higher than those of winning. Still, there are multiple guides online that you can read in order to prepare yourself for your first game.

Start a vlog/blog

There has never been a greater time to start a blog or vlog, whatever you prefer. Most of us have at least once thought about this. Besides being an amusing way to share some ideas with the world or to express your creativity, it has also become a great way to earn some additional cash. Plus, the chances are that you have more than enough free time right now to finally dedicate yourself to this activity.

If you enjoy writing, you can create a page and share some of your stories or even write down your feelings and attitudes toward the current situation. If you think the world needs a little bit of humor during this pandemic, why not write some jokes or perform a comedy sketch?

Moreover, if you can cook or bake, you can always create your own cooking show. It’s a win-win situation – you will be doing something that relaxes you, and people will enjoy watching you, and hopefully, they will try some of the recipes. The best part is that millions of people, all around the world, are free i.e. they are currently spending their time online which means that you won’t have trouble attracting them to your profile or YouTube channel.