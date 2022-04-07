6 Cheapest Ways to Move Long Distance from San Diego

Relocating to a new city can be stressful on its own, but long-distance moving can prove to be even worse. You need to figure out how to plan and organize everything while still being able to complete all day-to-day tasks. After all, you are about to start a new chapter of your life, and you probably want things to go as smoothly as possible.

Putting all the stress and anxiety aside, long-distance moving can be pretty expensive. It means that you need to have a budget and try to minimize the cost to avoid ending up broke. This can be a problem of its own, which is why we will give you some tips on the matter.

1. Avoid Moving During the Peak Season

Yes, there is such a thing as a peak season, and as you can assume, it is summer. Most people want to relocate during these months for numerous reasons. First of all, the weather is favorable, so it is easier for them to pack and organize the box. It is also easier for the movers to transport their things to the next house without worrying about snow, rain, and other harsh weather condition.

Secondly, it is an ideal time for a family with kids to move. The children are out of school for several weeks, and it allows parents to arrange everything in time without having to stress about it. Due to these, not only would it be challenging to find an opening in the company’s schedule that works for you, but it would also cost you more.

They tend to raise their fee during this season, and since you probably want to save some money, you should go with it for the off-season, if possible. The best time would probably be in November. The holidays are fast approaching, and moving is the last thing on people’s minds. It is also when the cost drops, so you should seize your chance to lower the expenses.

2. Set the Date in Advance

Moving is not one of those tasks that you should procrastinate. We understand that it can be tempting, but it is the last thing you should do. Why? Well, if you wait until the last minute to contact the movers and make arrangements, the fee will undoubtedly be much higher. Instead, you should find a company and call them as soon as you decide to move.

It is usually advised to set the date at least twelve weeks in advance, but if you do it six months in advance, you can save up to 25. Besides, it will be easier to agree on a date, plan everything, pack your things, and have everything ready to go. Plus, you will have more time to find potential San Diego long distance movers, so make sure to click here to obtain information regarding the services they provide.

3. Move Only the Essential Things

As you probably can assume, the overall cost of moving depends on the number of items you want to take with you. If you are trying to save some money, this is the main reason you should say farewell to some of them. There are several ways you can do this. Firstly, you should go over all your belongings and toss away those that are damaged or broken. There is no point in bringing them if you cannot use them.

Secondly, you can organize a yard sale and sell some of them. This is a great way to get rid of some things and earn some extra cash along the way. Finally, you can always donate everything that is still in good condition but that you know you will never use. In the end, you will be left with essential items, and since their number will decrease, it will be easier to pack them, and eventually, it will be cheaper.

4. Pack on Your Own

Packing is one of the services movers offer nowadays, and it can be a great thing if you do not have time to do it on your own. However, it is an additional thing you have to pay for, and assuming you have booked the date months in advance, there is no need to spend extra money.

You should start packing as soon as you make arrangements with the company, and you should do it strategically. Start with the things you do not use often and probably won’t need before you settle in your new home. You can also pack room by room and make sure to label all the boxes to know where everything is.

5. Get Free Packing Supplies

This is another great way to save money. Yes, movers can provide you with everything you need, but there are also several places where you can get these for free. When it comes to boxes, you can visit your local grocery store, office supply store, bookstore, etc., and ask them to give you the boxes they do not need.

All their goods come packed in these, and usually, they throw them away, so we are confident you won’t have any problem obtaining them. Furthermore, have your friends, family members, or even neighbors recently moved? If this is the case, they probably have some leftover supplies they could give you.

6. Transport Some Things With You

This might not be possible if you plan to fly to your new property. Obviously, you could still do it, but you would have to pay additionally for the extra luggage. However, if traveling by car is an option, you should go with it.

We know it may not be as comfortable, but considering you don’t have to pay for a plane ticket, and you can save some money on the movers’ fee, we believe that it is worth the trouble. You will probably have to spend a night or two at a hotel, but still, the cost of this will be significantly lower than the one of purchasing place tickets and paying for the luggage.